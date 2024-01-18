Actress Nomzamo Mbatha recently rubbed shoulders with the Presidents of Ghana and the Republic of Rwanda

The star hosted a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland

Nomzamo Mbatha posted several pictures on her Instagram page of her and the Presidents

Nomzamo Mbatha hosted a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum. Image: @nomzamo_m

Source: Instagram

Internationally acclaimed actress Nomzamo Mbatha continues to pave her way to the top. The star recently rubbed shoulders with some of the top dignitaries in Africa.

Nomzamo Mbatha hosts panel discussion at the World Economic Forum

South African-born actress and philanthropist Nomzamo Mbatha was captured rubbing shoulders with some of the prominent people in Africa. This is not the first time Nomzamo was in a circle of top people. The actress also dined with some of the greatest Hollywood stars.

The star recently hosted a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum, and she shared pictures of her posing with Ghana and the Republic of Rwanda's presidents after their discussion.

She wrote:

"These images are only but a glimpse into what this week at the @worldeconomicforum with @glblctzn have been. A special shout-out to the entire team and board of Global Citizen for an incredibly effective and successful week in Davos! We DID IT! ✨

"President @paulkagame spoke on the importance of growing the creative economy on the continent and how young people can take the lead with the right support and infrastructure. President @nakufoaddo made the special announcements that MOVE AFRIKA is coming to beautiful Ghana with Global Citizen! I will certainly never forget this day!

"Hosted a panel discussion on the global human moral crisis on food insecurity with @citi and the ways we can catalyze innovative ways to partner with private sector and governments to build sustainable models of change..."

See the post below:

