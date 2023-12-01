Nomzamo Mbatha recently rubbed shoulders with Hollywood's elite

The actress attended the premiere of Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross' upcoming Christmas movie, Candy Cane Lane

Mzansi showed love to Nomzamo, fawning over her flawless beauty

Nomzamo Mbatha was photographed at the premiere of Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross' 'Candy Cane Lane' movie. Images: Instagram/ nomzamo_m, PhilMphela

Nomzamo Mbatha stepped out to Eddie Murphy's movie premiere and was among Hollywood A-listers. The Christmas-themed movie, Candy Cane Lane is set to hit our screens in December 2023 and Nomzamo honoured her invite and looked stunning among the rich and famous.

Nomzamo Mbatha attends Eddie Murphy movie premiere

Nomzamo Mbatha is one of the most low-key celebs we have in South Africa which makes many people curious about what she gets up to outside of her humanitarian work.

She was recently snapped alongside Prince William at an Earthshot Prize event in Singapore. When she's not serving humanity, Nomzamo is serving looks on red carpets and was recently photographed out and about with Hollywood's elite for a movie premiere.

According to Phil Mphela, Eddie Murphy is set to star in what is said to be his first Chrismas film alongside Tracee Ellis Ross called Candy Cane Lane, and invited the gorgeous Nomzamo to grace the premiere on 28 November 2023 in Los Angeles:

The film premieres worldwide on Prime Video on Friday, 1 December 2023.

Nomzamo is set to appear in Amazon Prime and Trevor Noah's upcoming comedy show, LOL (Last One Laughing) in 2024 among other local stars.

Mzansi fawns over Nomzamo Mbatha

Fans can't get enough of Nomzamo Mbatha's beauty as well as her low-key personality which makes her stand out even more:

SnehBongekile fawned over Nomzamo:

"Nomzamo is so gorgeous ay."

lebron_griffin said:

"Nomzamo Mbatha moves DIFFERENT. She has an aura about her that none of her female industry counterparts have."

LesegoAries complimented the actress:

"Nomzamo is beautiful!"

Robevans_uk was awestruck:

"Nomzamo Mbatha!"

KhumoR_ praised Nomzamo:

"What a woman, wow."

BiGWiZ_ was convinced:

"I deserve her, she deserves me, basically we both deserve each other."

Nomzamo Mbatha stuns at Stella Artois event

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Nomzamo Mbatha's show-stopping gold dress at the Stella Artois "Let's Do Dinner" event.

Fans couldn't get enough of Nomzamo in the sparkly, split-thigh floor-length gown:

seleka10_tshepo said:

"Looking so beautiful as always Nomzamo."

