Nomzamo Mbatha had attended an event where she rubbed shoulders with Prince William

The actress had attended the Earthshot Prize event in Singapore, which aims at awarding innovators who do their bit to combat environmental issues

Netizens gushed over Nomzamo Mbatha, noting how her philanthropic work is taking her places

Nomzamo Mbatha and Prince William attended the Earthshot Prize Event in Singapore. Image: Rob Kim/Chris Jackson

Source: Getty Images

Imagine being royalty and surrounded by royalty. This is now Nomzamo Mbatha's reality. The actress was photographed alongside Prince William and other attendees at an event in Singapore.

Nomzamo rubs shoulders with Prince William

The Shaka iLembe actress had attended the Earthshot Prize event in Singapore alongside Prince William. The event aims at awarding innovators who do their bit to combat environmental issues.

The event saw 15 people who came up with ideas to help the planet deal with some of these issues. Of the 15, only five were selected, and they received a prize of £1 million each.

Speaking about the event, Nomzamo Mbatha said:

"What the Earthshot Prize does is to lift the lid of invisibility to the incredible and brilliant minds around the world who are coming up with durable, scalable and effective solutions/methods to combat the climate crisis. Innovation on astronomical levels!

In her Instagram post, Nomzamo shared that it will air on BBC and MultiChoice on 12 November.

Mzansi gushes over Nomzamo

Netizens had nothing but great words for Nomzamo Mbatha, noting how her philanthropic work is taking her places.

sarhaphairline said:

"Your smile is everything, so beautiful mama."

callherthato lauded:

"You remind me every day that it’s possible, I love seeing you win. Been a fan since VJ search."

nelisiwe_faith_sibiya said:

"Zama, we look up to you mama."

nhlanhla_mchunu added:

"Occupying spaces and stages that inspire and changes lives! So befitting of the woman that you! So proud of this girl."

w.mbatha gushed:

"Nanah. You look so good sis."

lungelokm mentioned:

"Vessel of God. Blessed for this season."

zamagal0531 said:

"In a league of your own hun, we absolutely love you."

Nomzamo Mbatha turned heads at Stella Artois's event

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nomzamo returned to Mzansi for the first Stella Artois Let's Do Dinner event, which is in support of the global charity Water.org.

The star rocked a stunning showstopper glitter dress at the event which had the internet gushing.

