Shaka iLembe viewers have taken to social media to shower Nomzamo Mbatha with praise for killing her role on the show

People said they love tuning in on the show because they love how the award-winning actress is killing the role

The star also reacted to the comments saying she was grateful for the positive reactions from her stans

Nomzamo Mbatha's fans are convinced that the star is carrying Shaka iLembe on her back. The star was given her flowers on social media after the show's recent episode.

‘Shaka iLembe’ fans have praised Nomzamo Mbatha for her role on the show. Image: @Getty Images and @nomzamo_m

Nomzamo Mbatha praised for her role as Queen Nandi

The story of Shaka has been retold several times and different actors and actresses have played different roles. Although there have been comparisons between the previous actors and the current cast of Shaka iLembe, Mzansi has agreed that Nomzamo Mbatha is the uncontested winner of the role of Queen Nandi.

Fans have been all over social media with praises for the star. Many said they loved her incredible acting skills in th last episode.

Reacting to the praise, Nomzamo Mbatha said she was grateful for the love a support from her fans. She wrote:

"Means the world. Thank you so much."

Shaka iLembe's latest episode gets reactions

The popular show trended on social media as fans reacted to the thrilling storyline.

@Proudly012 said:

"#ShakaiLembeMzansi Everytime when I see Shaka fight the more I become proud of Gendeyana"

@princewell_okey added:

"Henry Cele's Shaka was GREAT for his time. Lemogang's Shaka is GREAT for our generation. Comparison is the thief of joy, lets rather appreciate both. #ShakaiLembeMzansi"

@PatriqDuma noted:

"When somebody plays the role of being annoying & genuinely annoys everybody just know he's killing it #ShakaiLembeMzansi"

