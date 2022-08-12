Media personality DJ Sbu is trending on the timeline as Mzansi social media users question his new "untidy" look

A snap of the music producer-turned-businessman is doing the rounds on Twitter after a tweep claimed SA celebs don't care about other celebs

While some want DJ Sbu to start taking care of himself, the majority of tweeps don't want their fave to cut his dreads and beard

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

DJ Sbu is trending on the timeline. The media personality's new look is being questioned by some of his concerned fans.

DJ Sbu's fans are questioning his new "untidy" look. Image: @djsbulive

Source: Instagram

A snap of DJ Sbu looking "untidy" is doing the rounds on social media. A tweep who shared the pic of the celebrity businessman claimed Mzansi celebs don't care about one another.

The peep wants the music producer's celeb friends to intervene. It's been a minute since DJ Sbu cut his facial hair and dreadlocks. The tweep captioned the Twitter post:

"South African celebrities don’t care about one another, look at DJ Sbu slowly turning into a hobbo. Where are his celebrity friends and why are they not intervening?"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The snap of the star, who was once known for his dapper looks, has divided social media users. Some said there's nothing wrong with his look:

@Queqiniso wrote:

"Black people must just get used to themselves, who says shaving your beard makes you human enough? Sometimes you need to allow yourself to be, who is he to deny the nature? This self hate must come to an end. Alluta DJ Sbu."

@Sthombe14752 commented:

"Do you think he's broke? I think he's no longer interested in that celebrity bling bling."

@nshongwe353 said:

"Sbu is taking good care of himself, if you don't like his look it's fine you did not make him, your hatred won't break him."

@Sbue_Ndlovu wrote:

"Untidy emehlweni nasemhlabeni kabani? He can buy you and your family nobu tidy benu! He is here to live stop detecting!"

Other peeps agreed that Sbu needs to needs to star looking presentable if he's serious about his businesses.

@Sbonga38251883 added:

"I don't care what people say. But this guy needs to take care of himself he is selling stuff to people you can't be looking like this."

DJ Sbu advises Mzansi to walk barefoot and hug trees

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Sbu has sparked a heated debate on social media following his latest advice. The star, who usually motivates people about business, posted a clip of himself advising peeps about connecting with nature.

The media personality told peeps to walk barefoot and hug trees if they want to connect with their spirituality. Many peeps have shared mixed reactions to his video.

While some commended his spirituality, others ridiculed him. Some peeps have shared snaps of themselves hugging trees and others alleged that DJ Sbu is going "crazy".

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News