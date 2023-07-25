Dynamic thespian Zikhona Sodlaka has received praise for her acting from her fans

The Wife actress is well-known for acting difficult characters, and this time it was for her current role on Mzansi Magic

One tweep took to their timeline to praise her brilliance and received backing from other internet users

It's no doubt that Zikhona Sodlaka is talented. Even when she plays the villain, her name still receives praise. It was no different from her current role.

‘Gqeberha: The Empire’ fans are showering Zikhona Sodlaka with praise for her performance as Bulelwa Mxenge. Images: @zikhonasodlaka

Twitter user showers Zikhona Sodlaka with praise

One Twitter user, @truly_vikki, took to her timeline an appreciation post for Zikhona Sodlaka, who plays the Bulelwa Mxenge, a matriarch to a polygamous family in Mzansi Magic's Gqeberha: The Empire.

The user captioned her post with an applaud:

"Please let's give @zikhonasodlaka her flowers. UNMATCHED talent!!! #GqeberhaTheEmpire #TheWifeShowmax @Mzansimagic."

Social media applauds Zikhona Sodlaka for her performance

Tweeps rushed to the tweet to affirm the poster with these comments:

@_MsBrown_Eyes_ praised:

"Amazingly beautiful as well. Ndimbuka oko with her gorgeous dark skin."

@AlCapone_716 affirmed:

"She deserves them!"

@bucleod said:

"She's an amazing thespian. Queendom."

Zikhona Sodlaka receives flowers on The Wife

The phenomenal actress had viewers in awe when she played a troublesome taxi boss baby mama, Mandisa, on Showmax's The Wife.

Week after week, Sodlaka would top trends charts on Twitter. These were some of the comments she would receive:

Zikhona Sodlaka marks 18 years as an entertainer

In another Briefly News report, the actress revealed she is working on a project dedicated to her followers.

She announced the birth of 'The Art Circle' on her birthday and marked 18 years in the entertainment industry.

She unveiled the new project on 7 June on her Instagram with this message:

"I’m so thankful for every single supporter. Whether you’ve turned in to watch an episode, purchased tickets to watch a film, or an industry friend who has walked alongside me throughout the years.

"As a birthday gift to myself, and you my greatest supporters, I have been working on a special project. Friends, I present to you #TheArtCircle. Looking forward to sharing more details in the weeks to come…"

Read the full post here:

