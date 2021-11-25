Zikhona Sodlaka, aka Mandisa, Gets Major Love From 'The Wife' Viewers

Zikhona Sodlaka plays the role of Mandisa in The Wife and her character has been getting major love on social media

Showmax dropped three more episodes of the telenovela on Thursday and most of the show's viewers have fallen in love with Mandisa

They shared that Mandisa represents all the baby mamas in Mzansi and praised Zikhona for slaying the role

Zikhona Sodlaka's character in The Wife is getting major love on social media. Showmax dropped three more episodes of the fire telenovela this Thursday, 25 November.

Zikhona Sodlaka plays the role of Mandisa in 'The Wife'. Image: @zikhonasodlaka

The viewers of the show have shared that Zikhona's character is their fave in the soapie. Mandisa is a baby mama who gets everything she wants from her man.

The fans of the lit show have shared that Mandisa is representing all the baby mamas in Mzansi. They took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the role Zikhona Sodlaka plays in The Wife. Check out some of their comments below:

@NomaDlkv said:

"Samthandi uSis'Mandisa. What a necessary character."

@Owami05 wrote:

"Mandisa, the gem we didn't know we needed... Samthandi unono."

@mpiloeh154 commented:

"Yoh, Mandisa is doing the things, she is representing all baby mamas."

@kamogelo__m wrote:

"Mandisa’s entrance on episode 7???? Love her shem."

@Alu_babe added:

"We deserve the whole series at once, not lento yama 3 episodes per week."

Mzansi hyped up after watching first 3 episodes of The Wife

In related news, Briefly News reported that The Wife premiered recently on Showmax and Mzansi can't get enough of the telenovela. Peeps who have watched the first three episodes of the show have shared that they can't wait to watch more.

Excited peeps shared that they had already watched all three fire episodes of the soapie after it premiered on 11 November. The show trended high on social media as peeps discussed their favourite characters and scenes from the show.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions from peeps who have seen the soapie. @_Khathide_ wrote:

"All I have to say is, I love it. The twists are the best. Episode 3, last scene!!"

