Gomora is trending on social media following the latest episode and Former Mzansi president Jacob Zuma surprised model and media personality Babalwa Mneno with a birthday message.

Dineo Ranaka has achieved one of the highest ancestral honours. On point Mzansi actor Israel Moketse Zulu is leaving Gomora and fans cannot even process this information.

1. Unathi Fired: Kaya FM Trends as Another DJ Walks Out on Show, Peeps Want to Know What's Going on

Kaya FM was trending high on social media after one of the morning DJs walked out while his show was still on this Thursday, 18 November. Peeps now want to know what's happening at the radio station after it also fired popular presenter Unathi Nkayi on Wednesday, 17 November.

Kaya FM star Skhumba allegedly walked out on his show following Unathi's dismissal. Image: @skhumba_official, @unathi.co

The listeners have alleged that Skhumba walked out of his breakfast show with Bad Boy T after a misunderstanding with the morning crew. Some claimed that the angry presenter trashed the studio equipment after an altercation with a colleague over working conditions.

2. 'Gomora' Trends Following Latest Episode: "It Has Become Boring Now"

Gomora is trending on social media following last night's episode. The Mzansi Magic telenovela's fans believe the show's current storyline is now boring.

They have shared that they are tired of Don's storyline because it has been dragging on for took long now. Israel Matseke- Zulu plays the character of Don in the popular soapie.

The viewers of the show want the producers to hire new writers who will change the storyline. They also shared that they miss their fave in the show, Mam'Sonto - a role played by Connie Chiume.

3. Jacob Zuma Surprises Babalwa Mneno with Video Message on Her 44th Birthday

Former Mzansi president Jacob Zuma surprised model and media personality Babalwa Mneno with a birthday message when she turned 44 a few days ago.

The excited Babalwa took to social to show off the video message she received from Zuma on her special day. She said she did not have many words to express how happy she was to get a birthday shout-out from Zuma.

4. 3 Photos Inside Dineo Ranaka’s Ancestral Initiation Graduation Party

Dineo Ranaka has achieved one of the highest ancestral honours. The reality star is officially a sangoma and is now fully equipped to fulfil her healing duties. Dineo celebrated this accomplishment with her friends and family.

SowetanLIVE reported that Dineo Ranaka will now be known as Gogo Somahashe after accepting her spiritual calling. Dineo told the publication that the process began 17 years ago when she fell ill and nobody could explain what was wrong. Now, at 37, she has finally completed her initiation.

5. ‘Gomora’s’ Israel Moketse Zulu Humbly Divulges He's Leaving the Show to Give Others a Chance

On point Mzansi actor Israel Moketse Zulu is leaving Gomora and fans cannot even process this information.

Playing the lit role of a gangster called ‘Don’, Israel kept peeps glued to the screen during his jaw-dropping antics. His presence is definitely going to be missed.

Speaking to Sunday World, Israel revealed that the reason he is leaving the show is not by choice. “Yes am leaving. My contract was not renewed,” the actor said.

