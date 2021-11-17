Babalwa Mneno took to social media to share that former president Jacob Zuma surprised her with a birthday message when she turned 44 recently

The model and media personality took to Instagram to show off the video message she received from Zuma on Friday, 12 November

In the clip, Zuma is wearing his famous 'Tea-shirt' and he also applauded Babalwa for being conscious about pan Africanism

Former Mzansi president Jacob Zuma surprised model and media personality Babalwa Mneno with a birthday message when she turned 44 a few days ago.

Jacob Zuma surprised Babalwa Mneno with a video message on her 44th birthday.

Source: Instagram

The excited Babalwa took to social to show off the video message she received from Zuma on her special day. She said she did not have many words to express how happy she was to get a birthday shout-out from Zuma.

Taking to Instagram, Babalwa shared the clip of Zuma wishing her a fabulous day on Friday, 12 November. She said Jacob Zuma took some time off his busy schedule to honour her. The star jokingly shared that Msholozi rocked his famous 'Tea-shirt' when he recorded the message.

According to TshisaLIVE, Zuma applauded Babalwa for being conscious about pan Africanism. He added that he hopes the model inspires others to love the continent too.

The screenshot of the video of Jacob Zuma wishing Babalwa Mneno a happy 44th birthday.

Source: Instagram

