Advocate Dali Mpofu shared a time-honoured family tradition with his Twitter followers in celebration of his daughter's 18th birthday

Mpofu's daughter Zwekazi was a picture of beauty in the family pic he shared where they all seem to be posing in a restaurant

South Africans rushed to Mpofu's replies section to wish Zwekazi well on her birthday and thank her dad for all he does

Highly respected advocate Dali Mpofu made his way to Twitter to celebrate his daughter's 18th birthday. Mpofu revealed that on his children's 18th birthdays, he tells them the full story of why he spent his 18 birthday in 90-day detention without trial while fighting for Africa.

The EFF's First National Chairperson's daughter Zwekazi was a picture of grace as her family honoured her on her special day. She looked stunning as she posed in a restaurant with her proud household.

South Africans wished Zwekazi well on the memorable occasion. Many thanked Mpofu and called him the 'advocate of the people'.

@diversiterri said:

"Happy birthday beautiful Zwekaze. Aunt Tx."

@Djleepo shared:

"Happiest birthday to her 'Adv of the people'. May she see many more years to come."

@LeshElvis responded with:

"Advocate of the people! Happy birthday gal."

@SgweshP tweeted:

"We are proud of you Uncle Dali!"

@MrBuhleq wrote:

"Viva to your sacrifices bhuti and happy birthday to your daughter."

@Mma_Kamohelo added:

"Happy 18th birthday to your darling daughter..."

