"Hello 33": Busiswa Gqulu Posts 2 Cute Snaps in Celebration of Her Birthday

Busiswa Gqulu is celebrating her 33rd birthday this Monday and the singer is grateful for being blessed with another year of life

In celebration of her birthday, the talented Bazoyenza hitmaker took to social media to post two beautiful pics of herself

The singer's peers in the entertainment space and her followers have taken to her timeline to wish her a fabulous day

Busiswa is turning 33 this Monday, 8 November. The singer took to social media to share two lovely snaps of herself in celebration of her special day.

Busiswa Gqulu is turning 33 this Monday. Image: @busiswaah

Source: Instagram

The Bazoyenza hitmaker has been touring around Mzansi and has also travelled across the continent of Africa since the Covid-19 lockdown rules were relaxed. She took to her socials to let her fans know that she's taking time off her busy schedule to focus on herself and enjoy life a bit since it's her special day.

Taking to Instagram, Busiswa posted two cute snaps of herself as she officially turned 33. She's grateful to be alive and healthy in such trying times. She captioned the beautiful pics:

"Hello 33!"

Her industry peers took to her comment section on the photo-sharing app to wish her a fabulous 33rd birthday. Check out some of their comments below:

Celeste Ntuli said:

"Happy Birthday MaBusana! I stan My Queen your Royal Magical Majesty...Baarz… May God give you many more years of health, wealth, love, peace!! Enjoy your day my love. Keep writing your story on these culture pages the world is ready to read."

Thami Dish wrote:

"HAPPY birthday sweetheart."

Ms Cosmo commented:

"Happy Birthday ‘88 Queen."

Ayra Starr said:

"Happy birthday, Busiiiiii. Love youuu."

Nadia Nakai added:

"Yasssss Queen!"

Source: Briefly.co.za