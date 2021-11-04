Music Legend Sipho Hotstix Mabuse Turns 70, 10 Snaps from His Birthday Party

Legendary musician Sipho Hotstix Mabuse turned 70 a few days ago and threw an epic birthday celebration for himself

The jazz icon took to social media to share 10 snaps from his birthday party, which took place in Soweto at restaurant, 1947

The artist, who has been in the industry for over 50 years, shared that he doesn't feel like he is 70 years old at all

Music veteran Sipho Hotstix Mabuse turned 70 recently. The legendary jazz artist celebrated his birthday with industry peers and family members on Vilakazi Street in Soweto a few days back.

Music Legend Sipho Hotstix Mabuse celebrated his 70th birthday recently. Image: @hotstixmabuse

The popular artist, who has been in the music industry for 50 years, took to social media to share 10 snaps that were taken during his birthday celebration. Taking to Instagram, Bra Hotstix thanked everyone who came to celebrate his special day with him at a restaurant named 1947. He captioned the post:

"10 snaps don’t do last night Justice - thank you to my wonderful friends for joining me last night #hotstix70 @1947onvilakazistreet."

Social media users took to his comment section to wish him a happy 70th. Check out some of their comments below:

malefu.mollo said:

"Happy belated birthday my ex-boss from Kippies."

neo_motsatse wrote:

"Happy Birthday Ntate Mabuse."

cooklayla commented:

"Birthday blessings Sipho."

TshisaLIVE reports that Hotstix shared that he doesn't feel like he is 70. He added:

"I think the kind of lifestyle I’ve led has made me feel more comfortable with my progressing years so, I've never really felt older than what I should be."

Musa Mseleku cries tears of joy at surprise birthday party

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Musa Mseleku cried tears of joy when his four wives threw him a surprise birthday party. The celebration was aired on the latest episode of Uthando Nesthembu on Thursday night, 7 October.

Musa is a popular polygamist who is known for spoiling his four wives. They decided to throw him a posh birthday celebration that got Mzansi talking. When it was time for Musa to give his speech, he became emotional and tears rained down his face.

Viewers of the show took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the emotional episode. @TEEKAYFINEST1 wrote:

"Mseleku is emotional, he is used to doing things for those around, he also deserves to be spoilt. He should enjoy it, we all need that, rich or not."

