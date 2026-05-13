An American man sitting in South Africa showed people that he was very serious about mastering isiZulu

The man showed people how much progress he had made after a very short time of studying the language

Online users were stunned by the video of the American's fast speech while still learning isiZulu

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An American getting settled in South Africa showed people that he has made an effort to learn a new language. The man chose to dedicate time to mastering South Africa's most popular language besides English.

An American showed that he's learning isiZulu. Image: @dale.in.southafrica

Source: UGC

The video that the man shared on 9 May 2026 amassed a lot of interest from people. Many were impressed by the efforts that the American put into settling in South Africa.

In a video on TikTok by @dale.in.southafrica, he introduced himself in isiZulu and told South Africans that he was determined to learn isiZulu. The man was speaking quickly as he expressed frustration over the cold weather. The man impressed people as he demonstrated the use of the little isiZulu that he learned so far. Watch the video below:

SA appreciates American venue isizulu

Many people applauded the video of an American man's dedication to learning a South African language. Online users shared their appreciation for the young man. Read the comments below:

An American showed posted that he explored Johannesburg CBD. Image: Mike van Schoonderwalt / Pexels

Source: UGC

Andile 🇿🇦 was delighted by the American:

"Welcome to the Zulu language, my brother. ❤️Looking forward to following your journey. Stay blessed."

Nwabisa-Zulu wrote:

"You’re doing well, try to slow down so that your pronunciation can improve ❤️❤️, I’m Xhosa speaking South African 🇿🇦."

Reality with Zee encouraged the ma:

"Good job, but I'm going to need you to use some punctuation!😅 A comma here and there would have made a big difference."

Moipone K Ribane said:

"I can hear what you trying to say Buddy. well Done 👏 ✔️"

Oubuti_Monate wanted the man to keep learning:

"You've started, don't stop. Yes, I agree, it's cold today."

Ngqu hoped the man would learn other South African languages:

"Molo Dale. Sinjani isiZulu. Enkosi ngomdla wakho kwisiZulu . Xa usazi isiZulu kulula ukuthetha IsiXhosa 🥰 (Thank you for your effort, once you learn isiZulu, it will be easy to speak isiXhosa.)"

Yanga confirmed they could understand the American:

'As funny as this is I understand everything 👏🏽"

Asante Mthombeni was thoroughly impressed:

"Wow, good job!!! Just day one, and you managed to say all those words by the end of the year, you'll be fluent."

Other Briefly New stories about Americans in SA

South Africans were amused by the food items that an American ordered when they went to Chicken Licken for the first time.

People joked about an American that they are favorite part of South Africa was the size of the bathtubs.

South Africans were in stitches over an American couple that was that was amazed by how late they were able to stay inside a mall.

People joked about a lady who took her American boyfriend to Spur and then shared how the family restaurants could be considered problematic.

Source: Briefly News