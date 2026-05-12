Actor and director Kagiso Modupe has responded to media reports that he's responsible for delayed payments for Pimville actors and crew

Modupe also introduced his new company in a video posted on his social media account this week

Fans of the actor and TV director commented on his clip on Monday, 11 May 2026

Kagiso Modupe Distances Himself from Bakwena Productions, Introduces Own Company

Source: Twitter

House of Zwide director Kagiso Modupe has broken his silence about the financial challenges faced by Bakwena Productions.

Modupe, who is one of the directors at Bakwena Productions, previously trended on social media when it was reported that his production company owes Black Brain Pictures R4 million.

The production company, which produces Pimville and Pound 4 Pound, also made headlines when it was reported that they were ordered by the CCMA to pay actors.

Modupe broke his silence in a video on his Instagram account on Monday, 11 May 2026.

In the video, Modupe said he was removed from executive producer to head director when Pimville signed its contract with the SABC.

The TV producer adds that he's never been involved in any financial functions of Pimville, as it's the responsibility of the channel and executive producer.

South African celebrities comment on Modupe's video

Scandal! actress Pasi_Koetle said:

"Go tlo siama Kagi 🙏🏽🤍," (It will be okay).

Muvhango star Gabisilet replied:

"Yes, we know who you are and what u stand for, Kagmo. Sinawe!!!!! Kuzolunga buti. I can only imagine how much courage it took for u to say something publicly, especially because you’re not the kind of person who likes exposing people or trying to make anyone look bad. Even in the way you’ve handled this, there’s still grace and dignity. I’m proud of you for finding the strength to speak up. May God continue to guide u, protect u, and keep on using u in this industry even in moments like these. UYIBOZA, and never doubt that. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ We love you."

Actor Bonko Khoza responded:

"Stay strong, brother 🐊✊🏾."

Actress Keke Mphuthi_official wrote:

"We love you.🤍🤍🤍And stand behind you. 💯 As we’ve said before."

Bongekile Ndaba star:

"And since you came here to the public gallery, I’m responding in public too. First, why are you protecting names that are already out in public? Say it. A man of integrity, as you say, you speak up, points out injustices with no fear."

Ms_noge said:

"Oh, Didi🫂🙌🏽."

Sphamandladhludhlu reacted:

"Stay strong, brother."

Sthakgoroge wrote:

"Kwena!!!! 🐊 🙌."

Actor Siyabonga_Shibe said:

"I’m in full support of you because I know firsthand what you are about personally and professionally. Thank you for addressing this. I am fully behind you."

Actress Shock.star responded:

"🙌🙌🙌🙌Stay strong, abuti."

Umbali_wethu wrote:

"I, for one, know your work ethic and how you treat your staff. This too shall pass ❤️ keep your head up, many people in the industry are looking up to you and are inspired and depending on you. ❤️ Love and light." ❤️🙌❤️

IamNozuko said:

"Siyakuzwa bhuti🙌."

Actress Loisdjduplessis responded:

"I am praying for you, KG, and may God continue to reveal the truth."

Mehlarengactors said:

"Thank you very much, Kagiso."

Officialhlomladandala said:

"Strength, brother. Everyone who hoped to burn you clearly knows nothing about you or your role. Well done for the clarification."

Montshotheblack responded:

"Keep your head up, KagMo."

Kagiso Modupe Distances Himself from Bakwena Productions, Introduces Own Company

Source: Twitter

Kagiso Modupe called out for allegedly lying about paying actors royalties during SAFTA's speech

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African actor Kagiso Modupe angered many people when he made his acceptance speech at the SAFTAs.

The Losing Lerato star was accused of not paying actors their salaries, yet he boasted about paying them royalties.

Some of the cast members of Pound 4 Pound complained about not receiving their salaries, and they called him out.

Source: Briefly News