Black Door producer Mandla N is reportedly feuding with former Scandal! actor Kagiso Modupe and his business partner Rashaka Muofhe

According to media reports, the trio is no longer close friends due to a R4.2 million loan

Modupe and Muofhe previously trended on social media when Bakwena Productions was reportedly taken to the CCMA

Mandla N and Kagiso Modupe are feuding over a R4 million loan. Images: BeardedPrist and kaya989

Source: Twitter

Legendary actor and TV producer Mandla N is reportedly taking his former friends Kagiso Modupe and Rashaka Muofhe to court in a bitter money fight.

The House of Zwide director previously received criticism on social media when the CCMA ordered his company to pay his actors.

https://briefly.co.za/entertainment/celebrities/219108-ccma-orders-kagiso-modupe-bakwena-productions-company-pay-actors/

The Black Brain Pictures' producer previously trended on social media when he and Melissa Nayimuli shared photos of their traditional wedding.

According to Daily Sun, the TV stars Mandla N and Kagiso Modupe are at war over an unpaid R4.2 million loan. Mandla N's company, Black Brain Pictures, reportedly loaned the R4.2 million to Bakwena Productions Media Group, which did not honour its promise to pay back the money.

Black Brain Pictures is reportedly suing Modupe’s Bakwena Production Media Group after they failed to repay the debt advanced in late 2024.

The publication adds that Mandla and his business partner, Mpumi Nhlapho, met Modupe and Muofhe back in December 2024 to loan Bakwena Productions Media Group the R4.2 million. BPMG was reportedly meant to pay back the loan by 30 March 2025.

According to Daily Sun, Bakwena Productions Media Group spokesperson, Simphiwe Majola, declined to comment when he was contacted.

"We firmly reject any attempt to litigate this matter through the media," he said.

The SAReport revealed on its X account on Tuesday, 14 April 2026, that the TV stars are at war over an unpaid R4.2 million loan.

Briefly News contacted Mandla N and Kagiso Modupe for a comment on Wednesday, 15 April 2026.

SA comments on Mandla N and Modupe's feud

Ayanda Mtshali said:

"Eish, Kagiso is always in money disputes."

Mndaweni Alice Ntibi responded:

"They must pay the money back to his baby mama."

Mpho Modubu commented:

"I guess it's true when they say Karma knows your address. That was quick."

Retselisitsoe Victoria Maretlane replied:

"I don't feel sorry for Mandla, I hope he doesn't get it."

Refilwe MamaKopano Baloyi wrote:

"Mandla N yena o special ka eng na? First, it was Tumi Masemola who allegedly stole R2 million from him, which led to their separation. Heeei, then he is such a millionaire."

Kagiso Modupe reportedly owes Mandla N R4 million loan. Image: MandlaN

Source: Twitter

Bakwena Productions: 'We've paid the Pound 4 Pound cast"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Bakwena Productions co-owner Kagiso Modupe opened up about missing salary payments for the Pound 4 Pound crew and cast.

The House of Zwide director has also discussed his feud with former Isidingo star Brandon Auret.

Fans of the multi-award-winning actor and director comforted him on social media and praised him for his contributions.

Source: Briefly News