TV producers Mandla N and Melissa Nayimuli caused a buzz on social media over the weekend when they shared photos of their lobola ceremony

Nayimuli and Black Brain Pictures founder Mandla N had previously made headlines when they confirmed their engagement on Instagram before their recent lobola ceremony

South Africans on social media commented on photos of their traditional wedding ceremony over the weekend

SA congratulates Mandla N and Melissa Nayimuli on their traditional ceremony. Images: MandlaN and MelissaNeyimuli

Source: Instagram

Beauty queen and businesswoman Melissa Nayimuli had social media buzzing over the weekend when she shared photos of her lobola ceremony with her fiancé, Mandla N.

The TV producer and social media influencer recently surprised South Africans when they announced their engagement on their social media accounts.

Nayimuli previously made headlines when she represented South Africa at the 2025 Miss Universe competition.

The beauty queen announced on her Instagram account on Sunday, 1 March 2026, that she and the TV director got married in a traditional ceremony.

"Chosi Chosi.❤️🐄🙏🏾😍 We are still feeling so overwhelmed with the love and support we’ve received from our families 😭 What a blessed day! So happy, so in love.😍❤️🙏🏾 To my friend, the artistic genius that is @stephen_van_eeden, you made me feel and look like an African Queen in this dress! Definitely one of the best gifts I’ve ever received, forever grateful to you❤️#MakotiCouture😉, wrote Nayimuli.

According to media reports, the TV producer and Nayimuli first got involved in 2023, when they worked together on several films.

The Black Brain Pictures founder, who was previously in a romantic relationship with Tumi Masemola have two daughters together.

Social media users react to Mandla N's wedding

Misobuso wrote:

"Ntombi yaseGcuwa, you are gorgeous queen 😍😍😍😍."

Lawmqwebu said:

"Our family now misses ma’am😍. Congratulations, Mel and Mandla ❤️🔥

Mmangaliso_g responded:

"Congrats, Mel😍."

Zanelephakathi reacted:

"Oh, Mel😍."

Nomthi_lenyai said:

"Congratulations, honey 😍😍😍."

Misobuso reacted:

Sibu_leo responded:

"Congratulations, you guys! ❤️"

Reigning Miss South Africa Qhawe Mazaleni said:

"Congratulations, gorgeous!"

Mzilikazi Ka Mashobana reacted:

"Mandla N, the guy who lived with his girlfriend for over a decade and said he wasn't ready for marriage, then turned around and proposed to a new woman he hasn't been with for even a year?"

Seakamela Charles said:

"This was beautiful, Mel."

Tandiwe Makay responded:

"The most beautiful bride. Congratulations, Mellisa and Mandla."

Pihelo Montclair wrote:

"Congratulations, beautiful. They will have beautiful babies."

Larry Badela said:

"We don't recognise her."

Anita Smit Carstens reacted:

"When I heard that name again will be the second time. Why does no one know about her?"

Photos of Mandla N and Melissa Nayimuli's traditional wedding trend. Images: MelissaNeyimuli

Source: Instagram

