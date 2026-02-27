Springboks captain Siya Kolisi shared a proud “Mntaka Mama” moment while unveiling his R4 million luxury vehicle alongside his sister

The moment highlighted Kolisi’s strong family bond, showing that despite his achievements, he remains grounded and connected to his roots

The post from the South Africa national rugby union team leader sparked lovely reactions from fans and followers on social media

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi shared a wonderful moment with his sister, Liphelo Madlingozi, while also showing off an expensive ride on social media.

The 34-year-old, who recently shared the picture of his brother Liyema and his car, always spends time with his family anytime he is not on the rugby pitch, doing what he does best.

He was recently named in Rassie Erasmus' Springboks squad for the alignment camp set to hold in Cape Town in March 2026.

Kolisi shares a heartwarming moment with sister

Kolisi captured public attention after sharing a proud “Mntaka Mama” moment while showing off his R4 million luxury ride alongside his sister.

The Springboks captain gave the fans a glimpse into a personal celebration that highlighted both achievement and family pride.

He shared two pictures on his official Instagram with his sister present and captioned it “Mntaka Mama ❤️”, with a Mercedes-Benz Electric G580 sitting pretty in the background.

According to the German Automobile company's official website, the car is approximately worth R4 million in the South African market.

Here is what Kolisi's fans are saying in the comment section of the post he shared with his sister.

lindz_n

"Phelo is such a stunning young lady 😍."

janinebinnemanjewellery

"She looks spectacular! Loving the Mermaid 🧜‍♀️ Merc."

leighferg__son

"👏 So special! You and Rachel are wonderful parents ❤️."

velliehopp

"Yhoo drama Yama Southaaa😛😛😛 some comments mara!! She is gorgeous, @siyakolisi. You have done a great job raising your siblings 🙌❤️."

fanelwa_carllon

"You did that for mntakamamakho Siya may God continue blessing and protect your family...... young man you did that❤️❤️❤️❤️."

lwazi_3

"God bless you, Siya, and everyone stepping up for their siblings 🙏🩷 This is so beautiful."

Mercedes-Benz Electric G580 specifications

The vehicle is powered by four electric motors producing a combined 432 kW and 1,164 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds and has a top speed of 180 km/h.

The driving range is rated at 473 km under WLTP conditions, with an estimated real-world range of around 340 km. It features a 116 kWh usable lithium-ion battery and supports charging at 11 kW AC and up to 200 kW DC.

The vehicle measures 4,624 mm in length, 1,931 mm in width, and 1,986 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,890 mm. The width, including mirrors, has not been specified.

It has an EU unladen weight of 3,085 kg and a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 3,500 kg, allowing for a maximum payload capacity of 490 kg.

