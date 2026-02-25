Anlia and Eben Etzebeth captured a cute moment together in a now-viral video on social media

The couple joined a challenge that saw them perform a gymnastics-style routine at the beach, impressing their followers in the process

Fans raved over the pair's impressive video and admired their flexibility, while others couldn't help but gush over their playful chemistry

Eben and Anlia Etzebeth joined a viral social media challenge. Image: anliaetzebeth

Eben and Anlia Etzebeth just proved they have some serious moves off the rugby pitch.

The Springbok powerhouse and his wife and the mother of his kids sent social media into a frenzy after taking on a daring gymnastics challenge at the beach, and had fans doing a double-take.

Swapping the rugby pitch for the sand, the duo showcased an unexpected level of athleticism and grace, pulling off a synchronised routine that saw Anlia balanced effortlessly on Eben’s shoulders before he guided her through a seamless flip that left her holding a perfect upside-down pose.

"Our holiday challenge," captained Anlia.

Initially posted in January 2025 while the pair were on holiday, the video captured the essence of their effortless connection, quickly racking up thousands of views as fans marvelled at their coordination.

Having recently marked their third wedding anniversary on 4 February, fans couldn't help but gush over the Etzebeths' playful chemistry that makes them one of South Africa’s favourite power couples.

Watch Eben and Anlia Etzebeth's video below.

Social media shows love to Eben and Anlia Etzebeth

Fans and followers flooded the comment section, admiring the couple's flexibility and sweet bond. Read some of their messages below.

seepampoentjie

"Wow, insane. You look so beautiful."

Amy Loader reacted:

"That’s pretty impressive!"

susan_wicomb raved:

"I can't get enough of this video. You two are superhuman! Well done, Anlia, you got some skills, girl."

mrs.adamczak was impressed:

"This is beautiful."

jopoolect added:

"Love the kiss too. Now that's a real husband flex, while supporting your amazing strength and balance."

Followers admired Eben and Anlia Etzebeth's chemistry and flexibility. Image: anliaetzebeth

rianothnagel65 joked:

"Of course, he’s a giant, and she weighs 10 grams."

xzee1109x was stunned:

"And Eben sits so comfortably as if he is picking up a feather, but Anlia, you are so small and fine, such a cute couple. Love you!"

dearhamdeborah posted:

"Love it! Look at that beautiful body after the baby. You need to share tips, lovely Anlia! Although I'm 54, and all my joints creak."

The comment section was flooded with more praise, as fans marvelled at the couple's incredible flexibility and playful partnership. Many pointed out that while Eben is known for his strength on the rugby pitch, this viral moment highlighted a much softer side of the Springbok legend.

