Springboks enforcer Eben Etzebeth and his wife, Anlia, marked three years of marriage on Wednesday, 4 February.

The rugby powerhouse and his singer-actress partner exchanged vows at the picturesque La Paris Estate in Franschhoek, Western Cape, on 4 February 2023. To commemorate the milestone, both took to Instagram, sharing brief but heartfelt messages celebrating their journey together.

Eben reflected on their union as the happiest three years of his life, while Anlia paid a loving tribute to her husband, expressing her deep affection for him.

“04-02-2023 💍 The best three years of my life ❤️,” the Springbok lock wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Happy anniversary to us 😊❤️🥂. I love you endlessly, my husband! 04•02•23,” Anlia posted.

The couple’s love story began in October 2021 in Melkbosstrand, a seaside town just north of Cape Town. Within five months, Eben proposed, and Anlia happily accepted.

Parents of Two

Three years on, the Etzebeths are now a family of four, with two children under the age of two. In October 2025, they welcomed their second daughter, following Anlia’s pregnancy announcement earlier that July.

Anlia later shared a touching family photo on Instagram to confirm the birth, showing herself cradling their newborn while Eben shared a tender moment with their first daughter.

Their first child arrived in January 2024, meaning the couple briefly navigated life with two children under two.

The Etzebeths were not the only Springbok family to grow in 2025. In October, Handré and Marise Pollard celebrated the arrival of their second child, a daughter named Isabella Tanya Pollard. A month later, in November 2025, Faf de Klerk and his wife, Mine, also welcomed their second baby girl. Both Pollard and De Klerk became first-time fathers in 2024.

Source: Briefly News