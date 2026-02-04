Who is Alexandra Michler Kopelman? Get to know Will Kopelman's wife

Will Kopelman and Alexandra Michler Kopelman met at a dinner party in New York City, and after a year and a half of dating, he proposed. On 27 August 2021, a day before they exchanged nuptials, Will penned a sweet tribute to his fiancée on Instagram, calling her the "true daughter of a heart surgeon". According to People, he wrote:

Tomorrow, I get to call this woman my wife, and my kids will have another member of our family. Whatever act of valour I did in a past life to end up here, I will never take for granted. I love you, Allie.

Will and Alexandra Kopelman at The Grill in 2024 (L). The couple during their 2021 wedding (R). Photo: Jason Mendez via Getty Images, @jillkargman on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Alexandra and Will's wedding took place at the Sankaty Head Beach Club in Nantucket , a sentimental venue for them as they both spent their childhood summers there.

, a sentimental venue for them as they both spent their childhood summers there. The couple welcomed their first son, John Kopelman , in 2023, and their second son, Hugh Kopelman , in early 2026.

, in 2023, and their second son, , in early 2026. Will's ex-wife, Drew Barrymore, has praised Alexandra on several occasions , calling her a "wonderful stepmother".

, calling her a "wonderful stepmother". Before marrying Will, Alexandra was romantically linked to Tyler Winklevoss.

Alexandra Michler Kopelman's profile summary

Full name Alexandra Michler Kopelman Nickname Allie Date of birth 1986 or 1987 Age 39 or 40 years old (2026) Birthplace New York, USA Nationality American Education University of Pennsylvania Marital status Married Spouse Will Kopelman Children Two Parents Robert and Sally Michler Siblings Two Profession Vogue director Social media Instagram

Insights into Will and Alexandra Michler Kopelman's love story

Will made his relationship with Alexandra Instagram official in December 2020 after posting a picture of them cosying up over the Christmas weekend. According to Page Six, his caption read:

My Love.

Alexandra Michler Kopelman during the 2024 Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Marleen Moise

He proposed to her twice: A closer look at the pair's engagement

Allie and Will became engaged on 30 January 2021. In an exclusive chat with Vogue in 2022, she shared details about the proposal, saying:

We visited all the spots that were significant in our relationship in the afternoon before he proposed at our favourite bridge in Central Park at dusk.

When the couple got back to their apartment, Michler was surprised to find her and Will's parents waiting to celebrate their engagement with treats from Rao's. She said of the occasion:

I will never forget how calm it felt being together with my favourite people that day.

A few days later, Kopelman proposed again in front of his daughters with ex-wife Drew Barrymore. On 31 January 2021, Will's sister Jill Kargman posted a picture of the newly engaged couple on Instagram alongside the caption:

I am excited for my brother and his incredible bride-to-be! I am lucky to have you as a sister-in-law, Allie.

Will and Alexandra got married on 28 August 2021 during Nantucket's Golden Hour. Their reception was held at the Sankaty Head Golf Club. She wore a custom Oscar de la Renta gown.

Will and Alexandra Kopelman at the Lincoln Centre in 2025 (L). The couple during their 2021 wedding (R). Photo: Theo Wargo via Getty Images, @jillkargman on Instagram (modified by author)

Will and Alexandra have two sons: Exploring their blended family

Michler and Kopelman welcomed their first child on 15 June 2023. According to People, the latter announced his birth via an Instagram post that read:

John Keats Kopelman. Mom and baby are healthy. We are over the moon for this little guy.

During an October chat with Over The Moon blog, Alexandra shared fascinating details about Keats' birth date, saying:

John shares a birthday with my maternal grandfather, and I was born the evening of his memorial service. I hope he inherits his humility, kindness, and strength.

The couple welcomed their second son in early 2026. On 5 January, Will announced the baby's arrival, writing:

Hugh Radcliffe Kopelman. We are grateful for our little blessing.

Allie is the stepmother to Will's two daughters, Frankie and Olive, from his previous marriage to Drew Barrymore.

Drew Barrymore "worships" the ground Allie walks on

During a February 2021 appearance on the Howard Stern Show, Will's ex-wife, Drew, shared a glimpse of her relationship with Alexandra, stating:

I am probably the president of Michler's fan club. The #NoEvilStepmother is the greatest blessing I could have ever hoped for. I want Will to be happy.

Alexandra and Will Kopelman at the 2025 Aerin Book Launch Party in New York. Photo: Alyssa Greenberg

On the Armchair Expert podcast in September, Barrymore said she feels "like I won the lottery" with Allie.

I am lucky that this beautiful soul came into our lives and accepted my kids. Although we do dinners with the kids and take trips together, I respectfully give them space. I do not try to be Allie's best friend, but I am her biggest cheerleader.

A look at Alexandra Michler Kopelman's early life and career

Although Allie's exact birth date is not publicly listed, in August 2021, Page Six reported her age as 34. When she gave birth to her first son in June 2023, People reported she was 36.

Michler graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 2009. Most of her fellow graduands were born between 1986 and 1987. Alexandra's parents are Dr. Robert E. Michler (a cardiac surgeon) and Sally Michler.

Allie has worked for Vogue for over a decade

Alexandra joined Vogue in 2013. She served as a market editor and fashion market coordinator before reaching her current director-level position.

Some of her roles include overseeing programs such as the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, serving as a contributing editor on fashion initiatives, and organising the Americans in Paris program during Paris Fashion Week.

Will Kopelman at the BG Restaurant in 2019. Photo: Paul Bruinooge

Additionally, Michler hosts events for Vogue 100 and has styled several influencers for high-profile events, including the Met Gala, the Tony Awards and the Academy Awards.

Wrapping up

Will Kopelman's wife, Alexandra Michler Kopelman, is a Vogue director. The pair got married in 2021, about seven months after their engagement. They have two sons, and Will shares two daughters with ex-wife Drew Barrymore. The actress has referred to Allie as a "blessing to the family".

