Who is Alissa Mahler? Get to know Michael Knowles' wife

Alissa Mahler is an American scholar best known as the wife of Michael J. Knowles. Michael is a famous American conservative political commentator, author, and media host best known for hosting The Michael Knowles Show and The Book Club. Get an inside look at Michael Knowles' significant other.

Alissa Mahler became a household name when her relationship with Michael Knowles became public. The celebrity couple has been married for over six years and has three children. Discover more about Michael Knowles' wife.

Full name Alissa Mahler Gender Female Date of birth 1990 Age 34 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Nashville, Tennessee, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity White Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Weight 55 kilograms (approx) Height 5 feet 4 inches Sexual orientation Straight Religion Catholic Relationship status Married Spouse Michael Knowles Children 3 Education Yale University, the University of Maryland, and the University of California Profession Researcher

How old is Alissa Mahler?

Michael Knowles' wife, Alissa (age 34 years old as of 2024) was born in 1990 in Nashville, Tennessee, USA.

Alissa Mahler's education background

Alissa graduated from Bedford Hills Public School before enrolling at the University of Maryland in 2008 to pursue a bachelor's degree in psychology and history. She also holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Yale University.

She also pursued a master's degree in social ecology from the University of California and a PhD in developmental psychology from the same top learning institution. Her education and training likely equipped her with the skills to navigate life alongside a public figure.

What does Michael Knowles' wife do?

Mahler is a scholar with a solid academic record who has devoted her life to research and education. According to her LinkedIn profile, she joined the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) in 2012. She was the organisation's lead recruiter for a longitudinal study of adolescents, young adults, and romantic partners.

Work at the University of California

Alissa was also a graduate student researcher at the University of California, Irvine, in 2014. She studied the long-term effects of juvenile justice system involvement on adolescent development outcomes.

Since 2016, Alissa has worked as a graduate research assistant at the University of California, Irvine Center for Psychology and Law. She is tasked with planning speaking events on psychology and law for students, faculty, and community members and networking opportunities.

Publications

Alissa has made significant contributions to the body of scholarship in her field. She has over 12 publications from the Department of Psychology and Social Behavior.

How did Michael Knowles meet his wife?

Michael Knowles and Alissa Mahler first met in fifth grade, specifically in the orchestra. During an interview with American activist Lila Rose in September 2023, Michael revealed how his relationship with Alissa started, saying:

I think we met in the fifth-grade orchestra. She was from Bedford Village, New York, and I was from Bedford Hills. I was the penultimate chair of the District Orchestra as a violinist.

They began dating in high school around 2006 and later engaged in February 2017. A year later, they walked down the aisle on June 3, 2018, at the Church of St. Michael in New Jersey.

Does Alissa Mahler have children?

Alissa Mahler and Michael Knowles have three children. Their firstborn son was born in early 2021. Knowles announced the birth of their second son via Instagram on August 2, 2022. The couple's third was born in June 2024.

Who is Michael Knowles' wife?

Alissa Mahler is an American scholar primarily known as the wife of Michael Knowles. Michael is a prominent conservative political commentator and host of The Michael Knowles Show.

When did Michael Knowles and Alissa Mahler wed?

The celebrity couple tied the knot on June 3, 2018, after being together since 2006. They married at the Church of St. Michael in New Jersey, USA.

What is Alissa Mahler's height?

Mahler is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 55 kg. She has brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Where does Alissa Mahler come from?

Michael Knowles' spouse hails from Nashville, Tennessee, United States. She resides with her husband and children in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Above is everything you need to know about Alissa Mahler, popularly known as Michael Knowles' wife. She is an American scholar with a PhD in developmental psychology and has published several scholarly works.

