Nikki DeLoach's net worth and her journey from MMC to Hallmark star

Nikki DeLoach's net worth, estimated at $1 million, is largely attributed to her decades-long acting career. She began performing at 7 and made her film debut in Gunfighter's Moon at 15. In a 2022 interview with Éclair Magazine, Nikki narrated how watching films with her grandmother ignited her passion for acting. She said:

We would rent three movies every Friday from the local video store and spend the weekend watching them together. One day, I pointed to the TV and told my Nana I wanted to do what the actors in the films were doing in the future.

Nikki DeLoach at Soho House West Hollywood in 2024 (L). The actress at the Grace E. Simons Lodge in 2023 (R). Photo: Paul Archuleta, David Livingston (modified by author)

Key takeaways

As a child, Nikki competed in various state and national modelling competitions .

. In 1998, she joined the musical girl group Innosense .

. DeLoach is best known for portraying Brenda in Days of Our Lives and Lacey Hamilton in Awkward .

and Lacey Hamilton in . She has also starred in several Hallmark Channel films, including Christmas Land and Sweet Autumn.

Nikki DeLoach's profile summary

Full name Nikki DeLoach Date of birth 9 September 1979 Age 46 years old (2025) Birthplace Waycross, Georgia, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Alma mater Pierce County High School Marital status Married Spouse Ryan Goodell Children 2 Parents Terri and David DeLoach Siblings 2 Profession Actress Years active 1993-present Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

A look at Nikki DeLoach's net worth: How rich is she?

According to TheRichest and EntertainmentNow, Nikki has an estimated net worth of $1 million. She made her professional debut in the entertainment industry at 14, when she joined The All New Mickey Mouse Club in 1993.

Her castmates included future pop stars Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, JC Chasez and Christina Aguilera, and future actors Ryan Gosling and Keri Russell.

Actress Nikki DeLoach during the 2024 Hallmark Channel's Countdown To Christmas Jingle Stop Bus Tour Fan Event at District Pier. Photo: Shannon Finney

Nikki launched her career as a model: Transition from small-town girl to the runways

From a young age, Nikki was involved in the pageant world, winning various titles. She secured an agent and appeared in several print advertisements.

When DeLoach was 10, she spent a summer in New York City to further her modeling career. During an interview with The Retaility, she shared fascinating details about her early career, admitting:

I never liked the dresses or the makeup being done because I was a tomboy. But I did the pageants because I like the talent portion of the competition, where I got to perform.

DeLoach always had a thing for acting and performing

Speaking with Éclair Magazine, Nikki revealed that her early desire to "create emotional connections with audiences" led her into the film industry.

The inspiration to become an actress struck me while watching Singing in the Rain at 3 years old. There and then, I knew exactly what I wanted to be in life.

Nikki DeLoach during the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Photo: Manoli Figetakis

After The All New Mickey Mouse Club was cancelled in 1995, DeLoach and her grandmother relocated to Los Angeles so she could pursue other acting opportunities.

Her work included television appearances in North Shore and Misery Loves Company, and movie roles in The House Bunny and Traveller. Nikki has also made guest appearances in CSI: NY, Grey's Anatomy, Grounded for Life, Walker, Texas Ranger and Criminal Minds.

Some of the films she has starred in on the Hallmark channel include Love Takes Flight, A Grand Ole Opry Christmas, Cranberry Christmas and Love to the Rescue. Beyond acting, DeLoach has written or produced films such as Christmas for Keeps, True Justice and Reunites at Christmas.

She attempted a music career: From working with Britney Spears to appearing in a film

DeLoach was a member of the Innosense girl group, which was active for about 6 years. The band was managed by Justin Timberlake's mom, Janet Harless.

They released their debut single Wherever You Are in 1998. The group was an opening act for both Britney Spears and *NSYNC. They released the So Together album in 2000 and made a cameo in Longshot the following year. However, the band disbanded in 2003 to pursue separate projects.

Actress Nikki DeLoach at the Countdown To Christmas Takeover on Opry Plaza in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Tibrina Hobson

Insights into Nikki DeLoach's philanthropic causes

Nikki is a spokesperson for The Alzheimer's Association. Additionally, she works with a non-profit organisation called Mind What Matters, which raises funds to support caregivers of people with Alzheimer's.

DeLoach also sits on the Board of Trustees at Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA). She works as a spokesperson on behalf of the institution to raise funds for needy patients.

FAQs

Actress Nikki DeLoach commands 218k Instagram followers as of 19 January 2026. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:

Who are Nikki DeLoach's parents?

DeLoach's father, David, owned a wood products company, while her mother, Terri, was a schoolteacher. The former passed away at 66 due to Pick's Disease, a rare form of dementia. Nikki grew up on a farm alongside her siblings, Brett and LeAnn DeLoach.

Is Nikki DeLoach married?

Nikki married Ryan Goodek in September 2009. They have two children: William Hudson and Bennett Christopher. The latter was born with congenital cardiac problems. He has undergone numerous surgeries, including one immediately after birth.

Nikki DeLoach's husband and kids (L). The actress at the P.S. Arts 2024 Express Yourself Event at Fox Studio Lot (R). Photo: @nikdeloach on Instagram, Olivia Wong via Getty Images (modified by author)

What does Nikki DeLoach's husband do for a living?

An alumnus of the Loyola Law School, Ryan is a practising entertainment lawyer. He was a member of the Take 5 boy band, which was active from 1997 to 2001.

Conclusion

Nikki DeLoach's net worth has been accumulated through her diverse career in the entertainment industry, spanning over three decades. Her earnings primarily stem from her writing, producing and acting gigs. She is also a former model and singer.

