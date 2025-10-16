How did Colman Domingo's net worth grow? His Emmy-winning career explained

Colman Domingo's net worth in 2025 is estimated at $8 million. His rise to the upper echelons of Hollywood started in the early 1990s. The two-time Oscar nominee is now everywhere on the small screen, the big screen, and Broadway, but as he told L'Officiel in September 2025, he is just getting started.

I don't want to feel like, 'Oh now I've made it'... You're not supposed to think that. I think making it is the end of a journey.

Colman Domingo at the Paris Fashion Week on October 05, 2025 (L) and the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles (R). Photo: Amy Sussma/Vittorio Zunino Celotto (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Colman Domingo has amassed a net worth of $8 million through his successful career in film, television, theatre, and as an accomplished educator.

through his successful career in film, television, theatre, and as an accomplished educator. He has earned multiple accolades, including a Primetime Emmy and nominations for Academy Awards and Tony Awards.

Time Magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2024.

Colman Domingo's profile summary

Full name Colman Jason Domingo Date of birth November 28, 1969 Age 55 years old (as of October 2025) Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Ethnicity Afro-Latino Husband Raul Domingo (2014 to date) Parents Edith Hawkins Bowles Education Temple University (BA in Journalism) Overbrook High School Profession Actor, director, writer, producer, professor Years active 1995 to date Social media Instagram

X (Twitter)

Colman Domingo's net worth and what made him famous

Colman Domingo, who has built an estimated net worth of $8 million, started acting in the early 1990s in the regional theatre scene of San Francisco. Before his career took off, he worked several odd jobs, including bartending and performing in a circus.

He established his theatre career after moving to New York, where he found his way to Broadway with roles in Passing Strange (2008), Chicago (2010 & 2011), and The Scottsboro Boys (2010). Colman co-produced Fat Ham (2023) and wrote the book for the musical Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (2018).

Domingo got his Hollywood breakthrough in the mid-2010s when he landed his major TV role on AMC's Fear the Walking Dead (2015-2023) as Victor Strand. He also portrays Ali Muhammed on HBO's Euphoria (since 2019) alongside actress Zendaya.

The actor landed his first leading role as openly gay black civil rights activist leader Bayard Rustin in the 2023 historical drama Rustin. Other notable Colman Domingo movies include Sing Sing (2023) as John 'Divine G' Whitfield, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (2020) as Cutler, The Colour Purple (2023) as Albert 'Mister' Johnson, and Zola (2021) as X.

Five facts about Colman Domingo. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain on Getty Images (modified by author)

Colman Domingo's 'Sing Sing' salary

Domingo supports the pay equity model in Hollywood, which happened on Sing Sing, where all actors were paid the same rate. The crew also received an equal share of the film's profits. While it is unclear the exact amount each member got, the actor told Variety in June 2024:

It's a model that can shift how a production operates, to make sure the film is equitable above and below the line. I don't know if it works for every story, but there are elements of this that I'd like to see implemented across the industry.

Colman Domingo's salary on Euphoria is a direct contrast to the equity pay model. The cast salaries vary significantly, with lead star Zendaya reportedly making $1 million per episode for Euphoria 3.

Established supporting cast members like Jacob Elordi make over $150,000 per episode. Other Euphoria supporting cast members earn an average of around $50,000 per episode.

Colman Domingo at Kering Foundation Fourth Annual 'Caring for Women' Dinner in New York on September 11, 2025. Photo: John Nacion (modified by author)

Colman Domingo has received prestigious awards and nominations

Colman won a Primetime Emmy Award in 2022 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Euphoria, and an NAACP Image Award in 2020 for Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture for MaRainey's Black Bottom. His notable nominations include:

Two Oscars for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Bayard Rustin in Rustin and John Whitfield in Sing Sing . His Academy Award nomination for Rustin made him the first Afro- Latino to be nominated for Best Actor , and the first openly American gay man to be nominated for playing a gay character.

and John Whitfield in . His and the first openly American gay man to be nominated for playing a gay character. Two Tony Awards nominations for The Scottsboro Boys (2011) and Fat Ham (2023)

Awards nominations for (2011) and (2023) Two Golden Globe nominations for Rustin and Sing Sing

nominations for and Two BAFTA nominations for Rustin and Sing Sing

nominations for and Several SAG Awards nominations for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, The Color Purple, Rustin, Sing Sing , and If Beale Street Could Talk.

Awards nominations for , and Laurence Olivier Award nomination for Best Performance in a Supporting Role in a Musical for The Scottsboro Boys (2014, West End)

Colman Domingo attends the "Dead Man's Wire" photocall during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2025 in Venice, Italy. Photo: Daniele Venturelli (modified by author)

Colman Domingo is a seasoned professor

The Rustin actor is a professor of acting on the faculty of the School of Dramatic Arts at the University of Southern California. He has also served as a Juilliard School Creative Associate, a faculty member of the Yale School of Drama, and a faculty member of The National Theatre Institute at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Centre.

Domingo sits on the Board of Directors of The Gotham Film & Media Institute and has guest lectured at MIT, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the University of Texas at Austin, and the Savannah College of Art and Design.

Colman has an Honorary Doctorate in Humane Letters from Ursinus College and an Honorary Doctor of Public Service degree from American University. He studied a BA in Journalism at Temple University in Philadelphia.

Colman Domingo at amfAR Venezia 2025 at on August 31, 2025, in Venice, Italy. Photo: Earl Gibson III (modified by author)

Colman Domingo's customised California houses

Colman and his husband, Raúl Domingo, reside in a renovated Southern Californian mansion in Downey, which featured on Architectural Digest in June 2021. The mid-century modern home was built in the mid-1960s. Domingo purchased it in 2018 for over $1 million after relocating from New York to California.

The Oscar nominee purchased another home in Malibu in April 2024 for $4.4 million. The beachfront property was originally built in 1970 with two separate buildings connected by a skybridge. The 4,100-square-foot home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The interior of Colman Domingo's Southern California home. Photo: @archdigest (modified by author)

Conclusion

Colman Domingo's net worth reflects his growing status as a celebrated stage and screen actor with a long line-up of upcoming projects. He has also been dubbed 'King of the Red Carpet' for being one of the best-dressed men at events like the Met Gala and awards shows.

