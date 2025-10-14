Will Howard's girlfriend, Skyler Skoglund, is a medical assistant at Prairie Care Psychiatric and Mental Health Services. The Miami University graduate rose to fame following her relationship with the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and they have been dating since November 2024.

Will and Skyler on June 2, 2025 (L). Howard and his girlfriend, Skoglund, on July 18, 2025 (R).

Skyler Skoglund's profile summary

A look at Will Howard's girlfriend

Skyler Skoglund is a medical assistant at Prairie Care Psychiatric and Mental Health Services, according to her LinkedIn profile. She has a background in psychology, having graduated from Miami University with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Psychology.

At Miami University, Skoglund was a part of the 'Alpha Phi' sorority and 'Pinky Swear Pack Club' societies. She graduated from Minnetonka Senior High School in Minnesota, where she was an active participant in the track and field program.

Skyler Skoglund on June 8, 2023.

Skyler Skoglund and Will Howard's relationship timeline

Skyler and Will reportedly began dating in November 2024. They kept their relationship low-key until January 2025, when they made their relationship public at the Rose Bowl Stadium.

This was after they shared a celebratory post-game kiss, which sparked a flurry of online attention. Skyler later shared a series of snaps of her attending Will's game at Rose Bowl Stadium, which confirmed their relationship.

The celebrity couple has been together ever since, travelling and attending games and events. In an interview with People magazine, Skyler explained her take on being called a WAG. She said,

If he feels like he didn't have a great game and he comes home, I'm the person that's there to support him. Being a 'WAG,' I guess, is more so being a support system.

Is Will Howard's girlfriend pregnant?

Will Howard's girlfriend does not appear to be pregnant. The couple is yet to publicly announce that they are expecting a child, and are probably focused on their budding careers.

Will and Skyler on March 31, 2025 (L). Howard and Skoglund in Los Angeles, California, on May 23, 2025 (R).

What is Skyler Skoglund known for?

Skyler Skoglund is known primarily as the girlfriend of the renowned NFL player Will Howard, who plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Skoglund has gained attention for her support of Howard during his football career, including attending games and sharing moments from his professional journey on social media.

For instance, when the Steelers drafted the QB, she took to Instagram to celebrate him. She captioned,

This moment wasn’t luck, it’s years of unseen battles, silent prayers, and unbreakable belief. Proud is an understatement. All in God’s timing. Let the adventure begin.

Will developed an interest in football at a young age and played at Downingtown West High School. He was once named the Maxwell Football Club Pennsylvania Player of the Year.

In 2020, Howard joined Kansas State for his collegiate career. In January 2024, he transferred to Ohio State, where he became the starting quarterback and led the team to a national championship.

NFL Draft

In April 2025, he was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. In an interview, Will expressed his gratitude for the opportunity and thanked the team for selecting him. He said,

I had to trust in God and believe he had a plan for me and the right team was going to pick me. And I think 100 percent the right team picked me. I am a Pennsylvania kid.

Coming into this process I was hoping the Steelers would take me because I thought it was a great organization. I am so blessed.

Will on April 9, 2025 (L). Howard and his girlfriend, Skyler Skoglund, on April 9, 2025 (R).

A look at Will Howard's age and early life

Will, whose full name is William Thomas Howard (age 24 as of 2025), was born in West Chester, Pennsylvania, United States, on September 24, 2001. His father, Bob Howard, has a background in counselling psychology, real estate finance, and entrepreneurship. His mother, Maureen Howard, works as a pediatric physical therapist.

Will grew up alongside his three younger siblings, Ryan, Tori, and Grace. In a press conference, Will revealed that he depends on his family for emotional support. He said,

My support system always is my family. I lean on them for a ton of different stuff.

Will at Ohio State University, on April 27, 2025 (L). Howard at Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on June 14, 2025 (R).

Trivia

Will Howard's net worth is estimated at $7 million.

His younger brother, Ryan Howard, plays college football at Kansas State.

Will was named Offensive MVP of both the Cotton Bowl and the National Championship game.

Final word

Will Howard's girlfriend, Skyler Skoglund, is capturing hearts alongside the rising NFL star. The couple, who have been dating for close to a year, share a bond that brightly shines amid his promising Steelers career.

