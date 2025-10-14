Who is Will Howard's girlfriend, Skyler Skoglund? Inside the NFL rookie's relationship
Will Howard's girlfriend, Skyler Skoglund, is a medical assistant at Prairie Care Psychiatric and Mental Health Services. The Miami University graduate rose to fame following her relationship with the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and they have been dating since November 2024.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Skyler Skoglund's profile summary
- A look at Will Howard's girlfriend
- What is Skyler Skoglund known for?
- Exploring Will Howard's football career
- A look at Will Howard's age and early life
- Trivia
- Final word
Key takeaways
- Will Howard's girlfriend's name is Skyler Skoglund, and she is a medical assistant.
- Skyler Skoglund and Will Howard reportedly began dating in November 2024, but they made their relationship public in January 2025.
- Skyler has been supportive in his career, attending most of his games.
- Will was a two-time All-Area basketball player in high school, scoring over 1,000 points during his career.
Skyler Skoglund's profile summary
Full name
Skyler Skoglund
Gender
Female
Place of birth
Excelsior, Minnesota, United States
Current residence
Chaska, Minnesota, United States
Nationality
American
Siblings
Sarah Skoglund
Relationship status
Dating
Boyfriend
Will Howard
Education
Miami University
Profession
Medical assistant
Social media
A look at Will Howard's girlfriend
Skyler Skoglund is a medical assistant at Prairie Care Psychiatric and Mental Health Services, according to her LinkedIn profile. She has a background in psychology, having graduated from Miami University with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Psychology.
At Miami University, Skoglund was a part of the 'Alpha Phi' sorority and 'Pinky Swear Pack Club' societies. She graduated from Minnetonka Senior High School in Minnesota, where she was an active participant in the track and field program.
Skyler Skoglund and Will Howard's relationship timeline
Skyler and Will reportedly began dating in November 2024. They kept their relationship low-key until January 2025, when they made their relationship public at the Rose Bowl Stadium.
This was after they shared a celebratory post-game kiss, which sparked a flurry of online attention. Skyler later shared a series of snaps of her attending Will's game at Rose Bowl Stadium, which confirmed their relationship.
The celebrity couple has been together ever since, travelling and attending games and events. In an interview with People magazine, Skyler explained her take on being called a WAG. She said,
If he feels like he didn't have a great game and he comes home, I'm the person that's there to support him. Being a 'WAG,' I guess, is more so being a support system.
Is Will Howard's girlfriend pregnant?
Will Howard's girlfriend does not appear to be pregnant. The couple is yet to publicly announce that they are expecting a child, and are probably focused on their budding careers.
What is Skyler Skoglund known for?
Skyler Skoglund is known primarily as the girlfriend of the renowned NFL player Will Howard, who plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Skoglund has gained attention for her support of Howard during his football career, including attending games and sharing moments from his professional journey on social media.
For instance, when the Steelers drafted the QB, she took to Instagram to celebrate him. She captioned,
This moment wasn’t luck, it’s years of unseen battles, silent prayers, and unbreakable belief. Proud is an understatement. All in God’s timing. Let the adventure begin.
Exploring Will Howard's football career
Will developed an interest in football at a young age and played at Downingtown West High School. He was once named the Maxwell Football Club Pennsylvania Player of the Year.
In 2020, Howard joined Kansas State for his collegiate career. In January 2024, he transferred to Ohio State, where he became the starting quarterback and led the team to a national championship.
NFL Draft
In April 2025, he was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. In an interview, Will expressed his gratitude for the opportunity and thanked the team for selecting him. He said,
I had to trust in God and believe he had a plan for me and the right team was going to pick me. And I think 100 percent the right team picked me. I am a Pennsylvania kid.
Coming into this process I was hoping the Steelers would take me because I thought it was a great organization. I am so blessed.
A look at Will Howard's age and early life
Will, whose full name is William Thomas Howard (age 24 as of 2025), was born in West Chester, Pennsylvania, United States, on September 24, 2001. His father, Bob Howard, has a background in counselling psychology, real estate finance, and entrepreneurship. His mother, Maureen Howard, works as a pediatric physical therapist.
Will grew up alongside his three younger siblings, Ryan, Tori, and Grace. In a press conference, Will revealed that he depends on his family for emotional support. He said,
My support system always is my family. I lean on them for a ton of different stuff.
Trivia
- Will Howard's net worth is estimated at $7 million.
- His younger brother, Ryan Howard, plays college football at Kansas State.
- Will was named Offensive MVP of both the Cotton Bowl and the National Championship game.
Final word
Will Howard's girlfriend, Skyler Skoglund, is capturing hearts alongside the rising NFL star. The couple, who have been dating for close to a year, share a bond that brightly shines amid his promising Steelers career.
