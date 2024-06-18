Who is Justin Fields' girlfriend? A look at the star QB's love life

Justin Skyler Fields is an American football quarterback for the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers. He previously played for the Ohio State Buckeyes and was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year twice. While this success has kept Fields’ name circulating, it has also raised eyebrows about his personal life, including his love life. So, who is Justin Fields' girlfriend?

Skyler made his NFL debut in 2021 after being selected in the first round by the Chicago Bears. While playing for the team, he became the third quarterback to have a 1,000-yard rushing season. But who is the woman who won the athlete’s heart off-pitch? Discover exciting details about Justin’s relationship status and history.

Justin Fields' profile summary

Full name Justin Skyler Fields Famous as Justin Fields Gender Male Date of birth 5 March 1999 Age 25 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Kennesaw, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater Harrison High School, Ohio State University Height 6’3’’ (191 cm) Weight 103 kg (227 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Dating Girlfriend Gianna Carmona (Rumoured) Parents Gina Tobey and Ivant Fields Half-siblings 2 (Jaiden and Jessica Fields) Profession American football star Position Quarterback Net worth $15 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Who is Justin Fields' girlfriend?

Unlike his stats, details about Skyler’s relationship status are wrapped in a cloak of secrecy. Therefore, it is difficult to establish who he is currently dating.

However, in 2023, the sportsman was rumoured to be dating Gianna Carmona, with Sports Gossip reporting the duo was spotted vacationing in the Turks and Caicos.

She shared a handful of photos from the trip on her Instagram, captioning them, ‘’In my element.'' Justin Fields and Gianna Carmona also attended his teammate’s wedding, further fuelling the dating speculations.

Nonetheless, neither party commented on the rumours, choosing to keep these aspects of their lives private.

Who is Gianna Carmona?

Carmona is a social media personality who boasts 27.3k followers on TikTok and 10.2k Instagram followers as of 14 June 2024.

She mainly posts lifestyle, beauty, modelling and travel content on her platforms. According to Just Jared, the Maryland native previously played volleyball for Towson University, where she majored in business.

Justin Fields' relationship history

As documented by 21Ninety, Justin was once romantically linked with Instagram model and businesswoman Yessica Cheyenne.

The rumour began after it was reported that the athlete had gifted her a dog. Cheyenne posted the dog on her X (Twitter), revealing his name as Skyler, also Justin Fields’ middle name. However, neither figure has been confirmed to be part of the other’s dating history.

Justin Fields' early life and parents

Skyler (aged 25 years old as of 2024) was born on 5 March 1999 in Kennesaw, Georgia, USA. According to Sportskeeda, his parents, Gina Tobey and Ivant Fields, divorced when he was young, but both remained active in raising their son and helping him achieve his dreams.

Ivant later married lawyer Jo Ann Claudrick, with whom he shares two daughters, Jaiden and Jessica. The celebrity dad formerly played as a linebacker for Eastern Kentucky University.

Unfortunately, he did not make it to the NFL and later became a police officer. Ivant served in the Atlanta police department for 22 years.

Justin Fields' career

Justin played football and baseball while attending Harrison High School. He later briefly played for the Georgia Bulldogs football team before transferring to Ohio State.

In the 2019 season, he helped the Buckeyes win the Big Ten Championship and achieve a spot in the College Football Playoff. On 18 January 2021, Fields announced that he would be forgoing his final two years of eligibility to enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

The athlete was selected 11th overall by the Chicago Bears, inking a 4-year $18.8 million rookie contract with the team on 10 June 2021. After playing for the Chicago Bears for three years, Justin was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers on 16 March 2024.

During a 2023 interview with The Bigs, Justin revealed how he handles the pressure to perform as an athlete, saying:

I try to have fun with everything I do and take advantage of every day because it will not last my whole life. It is just dealing with everything life throws at me.

What is Justin Fields' net worth?

According to ClutchPoints, the Georgia native has an estimated net worth of $15 million. His income primarily stems from his successful sporting career, which includes million-dollar contracts and lucrative brand endorsement deals.

FAQs

Due to Justin’s career achievements and popularity, details about his personal life are always subject to public scrutiny. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the sportsman;

Who is Justin Fields' wife?

Skyler is currently not married. He, therefore, does not have a spouse at the moment.

How many children does Justin Fields have?

The American football quarterback has yet to become a dad. At 25, he focuses on his career before starting a family.

This article answers the many searches for, ‘’ Who is Justin Fields’ girlfriend.’’ Regarding matters of the heart, the sportsman remains tight-lipped about his relationship. Despite widespread rumours that he is dating Gianna Carmona, Justin has never commented or confirmed this issue.

