Meet Kylian Mbappé's father and football coach, Wilfried Mbappé

Wilfried Mbappé is a French-Cameroonian football coach and agent best known as Kylian Mbappé's dad. A talented footballer, Kylian plays as the forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). In 2022, he won the Golden Boot and Silver Ball at the FIFA World Cup. Wilfried is greatly admired for his unwavering support for his son, who is enjoying success in the sport and has a massive global fanbase.

Kylian Mbappé and his father Wilfried Mbappé (L-R) at the Ballon d'Or photocall at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

Although Wilfried is now popularly known as a celebrity dad, it is vital to note that he has also raised his career ranks as an agent and coach. Rising from almost nothingness, he managed to steer himself and his family into abundance, including guiding his son, Kylian, into football greatness.

Wilfried Mbappé’s profile summary

Full name Wilfried Mbappé Nickname Wilfried Gender Male Date of birth 11 October 1970 Age 54 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Douala, Cameroon Nationality French-Cameroonian Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Height in feet 5’10’’ Height in centimetres 178 Weight in kilograms 73 Weight in pounds 161 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Fayza Lamari Children 3 Siblings 6 Profession Football coach and agent Net worth $5 million Famous for Being Kylian Mbappé's father

How old is Wilfried Mbappé?

Kylian Mbappé and his father Wilfried Mbappé at the EHF Women's Euro Final match between Russia and France at AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France.

Wilfried Mbappé (aged 54 as of 2024) was born on 11 October 1970 in Douala, Cameroon. He holds a dual French and Cameroonian nationality and is of African-American ethnic roots. The celebrity dad grew up alongside six siblings.

Wilfried Mbappé’s height

How tall is Wilfried Mbappé? The football agent stands 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 161 pounds (73 kilograms). Wilfried features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Who is Wilfried Mbappé's wife?

Wilfried exchanged nuptials with former handball player and media personality Fayza Lamari in 1997. Born on 17 September 1974, she is of Algeria Kabyle origin. Kylian Mbappé's parents were married for over two decades before they parted ways, citing irreconcilable differences.

Wilfried Mbappé's children

Who is the father of Ethan Mbappé? Fayza and her ex-husband Wilfried share two biological sons, Kylian and Ethan, and an adopted son called Jires Kembo Ekoko. All their sons have pursued careers in the sports industry. Kylian (aged 26 as of 2024) was born on 20 December 1998.

He is currently one of the biggest football stars in the world, famous for his exceptional dribbling skills, speed, and finishing. Ethan, born on 29 December 2006, is 18 years old. He has followed in his elder brother's footsteps and recently debuted as a midfielder at PSG's senior team.

Jires Kombo Ekoko, the duo’s adopted brother, is a professional footballer who plays as a striker. He was born on 8 January 1988 and is 36 years old as of 2024.

France and Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé (L) and his father Wilfried at the Best FIFA Football Awards.

Professional career

Wilfried moved from Cameroon to France in search of greener pastures, ultimately settling in Bondy, a Paris suburb. He swiftly ascended to the position of a youth leader in Bondy, frequently working with young, sports-inclined children in the neighbourhood by assisting them in developing their talent and careers while still pursuing his athletic career.

The celebrity father played football for some time before developing a coaching interest. Some stars he has helped find professional success include Fiorentina's forward Jonathan Ikone and Arsenal's defender Wiliam Saliba. Mbappé also worked for AS Bondy for nearly 25 years.

During that time, he served the club in various capacities, including being one of the directors who oversaw the under-10s to under-17s age groups. After leaving Bondy, the coach focused on becoming a football agent. He had served as Kylian's agent for a long time until recently when Kylian joined the WME sports agency.

How much is Wilfried Mbappé’s net worth?

The Cameroon native has an alleged net worth of $5 million at the time of writing. He has amassed this wealth from his football coach and agent career.

Paris Saint-Germain's forward Kylian Mbappé (L) with his father Wilfried Mbappé and brother Ethan at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

Conversely, according to Celebrity Net Worth, his son, Kylian, is worth $180 million. He reportedly bags $53 million per year. His income primarily stems from his successful sporting career.

Wilfried Mbappé is mainly known to many as the father of PSG's star Kylian Mbappé. Aside from that, he is a football agent and former coach. He has been part of Kylian's football journey since childhood.

