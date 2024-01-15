Who is Ángela Aguilar's boyfriend, Gussy Lau? Top 5 facts

Gussy Lau, whose real name is Luis Abraham Buelna Vea, is a Mexican singer and songwriter best known for his hit songs Ni Juez Ni Parte and Desde Que La Vi. In addition, he is a celebrity partner widely recognized as Ángela Aguilar's boyfriend. However, beyond Lau’s illustrious career and association with a famous figure, there are juicy details to uncover about him.

Lau gained public popularity following his relationship with Ángela Aguilar. A renowned singer, she is the recipient of two Latin Grammy Award nominations for her natural talent.

The duo began dating in 2022, music being the foundation upon which their relationship was built. Discover lesser-known facts about Gussy’s personal and professional life.

Gussy Lau’s profile summary

Full name Luis Abraham Buelna Vea Famous as Gussy Lau Gender Male Date of birth 6 June 1988 Age 36 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Mocorito, Sinaloa, Mexico Current residence Culiacan, Mexico Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Height in feet 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in kilograms 70 Weight in pounds 154 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status In a relationship Girlfriend Ángela Aguilar Profession Singer, songwriter Net worth $4 million-$6 million Famous for Being Ángela Aguilar’s boyfriend Social media Instagram

Interesting facts about Gussy Lau

Dating a celebrity means that you are consistently a subject of public scrutiny. This is the case for Gussy, who is in a relationship with a famous musician. Most fans are curious to learn more about him. Here are the top 5 fascinating details to uncover about the celebrity boyfriend.

1. How old is Gussy Lau?

Gussy (aged 36 as of 2024) was born on 6 June 1988 in Mocorito, Sinaloa, Mexico. He holds Mexican nationality and is of Latino ethnic roots.

2. Gussy Lau’s height

The talented songwriter stands 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 154 pounds (70 kilograms). Gussy features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

3. He first met Ángela after being signed to her father’s record label

Gussy Lau and Ángela Aguilar first met in 2021 when he worked with Equiniccio Records, owned by Ángela's dad. The duo started dating in mid-February 2022.

However, their relationship became public in April 2022 after photographs of them together went viral on social media. Soon after, Lau confirmed their relationship.

4. Gussy is a singer and songwriter

Lau debuted his songwriting in 2021 and has released several songs and music albums. He has won an X2 Latin Grammy Winner Award, and in September 2022, he was nominated for the fourth time to the Latin Grammys.

Gussy has worked with famous musicians, including Banda Los Recoditos, Christian Nodal, Los Rojos, Hijos De Barron and Calibre 50. In March 2021, he was signed to Equinoccio Records, which is owned by Ángela's dad, Pepe Aguilar. Lau runs a music studio in Mexico.

What are Gussy Lau's songs?

The singer has produced several notable songs. Below are some of his major hits:

Vivir la Vida

En Contra de Mi Voluntad

Hombre de Trabajo

Con Toda la Fuerza

Los Gustos Que Me Doy

Desde Que La Vi

Ni Diablo Ni Santo

Comere Callado, Vol. 2

Calidad y Cantidad

Ni Juez Ni Parte

Christian: Nace un borracho

Ya No Soy El Mismo

They didn't tell you wrong

5. Gussy Lau’s net worth is significant

Ángela Aguilar's boyfriend allegedly has a net worth of $4 million to $6 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful musical career. As per sources, Ángela has a net worth of $2.5 million.

Gussy Lau gained notoriety for being Angela Aguilar's boyfriend. The couple has been dating for nearly two years. Both have raised their career ranks to become household names in the Latin music industry.

