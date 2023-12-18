Who is Lucy Paez? More about the actress playing J.Lo’s daughter in The Mother

Lucy Paez is a renowned Mexican teen actress. She is best known for starring in the 2023 Netflix film The Mother alongside pop icon Jennifer Lopez. With a five-year career, she is widely recognised as a bright star amongst Hollywood’s next generation. But who is Lucy Paez when the cameras are not rolling?

Lucy Paez at the Westwood Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Paez took the industry by storm with her lead role in The Mother and set the bar high for upcoming young actresses. Discover fascinating details about her personal and professional life.

Lucy Paez‘s profile summary and bio

Full name Lucy Paez Nickname Lucy Gender Female Date of birth 30 September 2008 Age 15 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace San Pedro Garza Garcia, Monterrey, Mexico Current residence Houston, Texas, USA Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Alma mater Mexico Academy of Dramatic Arts Height in feet 4’11’’ Height in centimetres 152 Weight in kilograms 45 Weight in pounds 99 Shoe size 5.5 (US) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Profession Actress Net worth $125,000 Social media Instagram

How old is Lucy Paez?

Lucy Paez and Jennifer Lopez at the Today show.

Lucy Paez (aged 15 as of 2023) was born on 30 September 2008 in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Monterrey, Mexico. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

She attended the Mexico Academy of Dramatic Arts and later relocated to Houston, Texas, to further her career.

Lucy Paez’s height

Paez stands 4 feet 11 inches (152 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 99 pounds (45 kilograms) and wears a 5.5 (US) shoe size. The actress features brown hair and eyes.

What movies is Lucy Paez in?

Lucy made her on-screen debut in 2018, featuring as Lisa in the Mexican film Silencio. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic paused her acting career for two years. She made her film comeback in 2021 in Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar.

The same year, Lucy starred in The Exorcism of Carmen Farias. In 2023, she had her breakout role on The Mother, where she starred as Zoe, Jennifer Lopez’s daughter.

Paez's zodiac sign is Libra.

The film tells the story of a deadly female assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter, whom she gave up years ago. Zoe had been put under witness by the FBI for her safety, a fate her mom accepted with a broken heart.

Jeniffer teams up with agent William Cruise to keep Zoe safe after the ghosts from her past life come creeping in.

Is Lucy Paez Jennifer Lopez's real daughter?

Lucy is not Lopez’s biological daughter. However, in an interview with Netflix’s Tudum on the film, she narrates how she had to audition for the role of Zoe in front of J.Lo’s daughter, Emme. She explained,

I normally do not get anxious when I do auditions, but then I came into the room and saw Jennifer’s daughter sitting there, and I was like, Oh my gosh. I’m about to play Jennifer’s daughter in front of her real-life daughter. You know, this is a huge responsibility.

Paez also remembers how Jennifer helped her get into character. The duo shares a close mother-daughter relationship on set.

How much is Lucy Paez’s net worth?

Paez made her career debut in 2018.

The Monterrey native has an alleged net worth of $125,000 in 2023. Her income primarily stems from her successful 5-year-old acting career.

However, due to her young age, she is not legally eligible for a binding contract due to child labour protection laws. Therefore, Lucy Paez’s parents are the legal custodians of her income until she is of age.

At only 15, Lucy Paez has won the hearts of many with her natural talent and captivating on-screen performances. Her career is slowly taking shape and is only showing signs of going places. Lucy is undoubtedly a figure to watch out for.

