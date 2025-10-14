Who are Cordae's parents? Meet Jennifer Dunston and his dad

Cordae's parents shaped his journey, fueling his passion for music and life. Although his father was absent most of the time, he introduced him to the hip-hop music genre. His mother, Jennifer Dunston, an aspiring singer, inspired his artistic dreams early on.

Can y’all make some noise for my Mama one time? Thank you, Mom, for blessing me. Appreciate you. Mom, the invoice is on the way. Don’t worry about it, OK? I got it.

Cordae and his mother, Jennifer Dunston, on August 26, 2025. Photo: @jenn_e_fitness on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Cordae's interest in music was sparked by his parents.

His mother, Jennifer Dunston, is a singer and a certified fitness instructor.

Cordae is of mixed ethnic background, and his parents are American nationals.

Cordae's profile summary

Full name Cordae Amari Brooks Gender Male Date of birth August 26, 1997 Age 28 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Raleigh, North Carolina Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height 5 feet 9 inches Mother Jennifer Dunston Siblings Shiloh Young Relationship status Single Ex-girlfriend Naomi Osaka Children Shai Education Towson University Profession Rapper, singer, and songwriter Net worth $7 million Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook X (Twitter)

A look at Cordae's parents and their whereabouts

The renowned rapper was born to Jennifer Dunston and an unnamed father. His parents have been a significant influence on his life and music.

In a March 20, 2025, Instagram post, his mother expressed joy at his success in the music industry. She captioned,

Sitting beside my son @cordae as his special guest on Tiny Desk was such a special memorable moment. Watching him create his own legacy in music while still honoring mine. Dreams do not expire they just evolve.

Cordae on February 4, 2019. Photo: @Cordae on Facebook (modified by author)

Details about Cordaes' mother

Jennifer Dunston is an American singer and certified fitness instructor. You can find her fitness journey and casual activewear on her official Jenn-E Fitness website. Some of her songs include:

Fix You

It's Over

Get Lit

You Got It ( feat. Drey Skonie)

feat. Drey Skonie) Love Again

It's Christmas

In his song 06 Dreamin, Cordae hinted at his mother's ambitions to be on American Idol. He said,

Ayo, my mom had once tried out for American Idol, I was eight years old, back home, feelin' entitled. Went to school the next day, eyes gleamin' with hope. Plottin' on the J's I'd get when she finally blows.

On August 28, 2025, Cordae's 28th birthday, his mother took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday. She captioned,

Singinggggg Happppppy Birthdayyyy to my amazing 1st born son @cordae. Son, I pray your day is filled with nothing but God’s very best! Keep shining bright, making history and giving Him the glory. I’m beyond proud of you! I love you to the moon and back!

Cordae's mother, Jennifer Dunston, on May 7, 2023 (L). Cordae on December 31, 2023 (R). Photo: @jenn_e_fitness, @cordae on Instagram (modified by author)

About Cordae's father and his influence on his career

Cordae's relationship with his father has been distant. However, he exposed him to classic hip-hop music for artists such as Rakim, Nas, and Talib Kweli.

Exploring Cordae's music career

Cordae started his career under the stage name Entendre and began writing music at the age of fifteen. In an interview, he talked about his early career. He said,

I was always writing music when I was young, but I didn't start recording until I was like 15 or 16.

Cordae released his first single in May 2018, a remix of Eminem's 1999 song My Name Is. He has since released three studio albums and multiple singles. The include:

Albums

2019: The Lost Boy

2022: Fr om a Bird's Eye View

om 2024: The Crossroads

Songs

Wintertime

Thanksgiving

Back On The Road (feat. Lil Wayne)

Thousand Words

Lost & Found

Want From Me

Sinister (feat. Lil Wayne)

Summer Drop (feat. Anderson .Paak)

Cordae on December 11, 2024 (L). Jennifer Dunston in Spain, on July 16, 2024 (R). Photo: @cordae, @jenn_e_fitness on Instagram (modified by author)

A look at Cordae's age and early life

Cordae, whose full name is Cordae Amari Brooks (28 years old as of 2025), was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, United States, on August 26, 1997. His family later relocated to Suitland, Maryland, United States, where he was raised alongside his brother, Shiloh Young.

The Lost Boy hitmaker holds American nationality and is of mixed ethnic background. His mother is of African American descent, while his father is of White descent.

In an X post, the star joked about his father's ethnic background. He captioned,

Had no idea that my dad was white, he disappeared on me since the very beginning smh.

Why did Cordae change his last name?

Cordae was born Cordae Amari Dunston, but reportedly changed his surname from Dunston to Brooks. However, he did not reveal why.

The rapper also removed the letters YBN from his stage name to establish ownership over his brand. He revealed,

I can't preach about ownership while pushing a brand we don't even own. That was what mattered most to me. There’s no love lost.

Cordae on May 23, 2022 (L). Cordae on October 26, 2022 (R). Photo: @Cordae on Facebook (modified by author)

What happened to Cordae's brother?

Cordae has a brother named Shiloh Young (Simba), who is serving a lengthy prison sentence due to armed robbery. The rapper revealed this during a January 24, 2022, interview with GRAMMYs. He said,

My brother Shiloh. He's in prison right now serving a 24-year sentence. He used to rap — we used to rap all the time together.

Trivia

YBN Cordae dropped out of Towson University in 2018 to pursue music.

Cordae's debut studio album, The Lost Boy (2019), was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

(2019), was nominated for at the 62nd Grammy Awards. He was once in a relationship with tennis star Naomi Osaka, with whom he had a daughter before their breakup.

Final word

Cordae's parents remain central to his story, shaping both struggles and triumphs. Through his mother's musical dreams and his father's love for hip-hop music, Cordae forged his path in the entertainment scene.

