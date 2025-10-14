Who are Cordae's parents? Meet Jennifer Dunston and his dad
Cordae's parents shaped his journey, fueling his passion for music and life. Although his father was absent most of the time, he introduced him to the hip-hop music genre. His mother, Jennifer Dunston, an aspiring singer, inspired his artistic dreams early on.
Can y’all make some noise for my Mama one time? Thank you, Mom, for blessing me. Appreciate you. Mom, the invoice is on the way. Don’t worry about it, OK? I got it.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Cordae's profile summary
- A look at Cordae's parents and their whereabouts
- Exploring Cordae's music career
- A look at Cordae's age and early life
- What happened to Cordae's brother?
- Trivia
- Final word
Key takeaways
- Cordae's interest in music was sparked by his parents.
- His mother, Jennifer Dunston, is a singer and a certified fitness instructor.
- Cordae is of mixed ethnic background, and his parents are American nationals.
- He has a brother named Shiloh Young (Simba).
Cordae's profile summary
Full name
Cordae Amari Brooks
Gender
Male
Date of birth
August 26, 1997
Age
28 years old (as of 2025)
Place of birth
Raleigh, North Carolina
Current residence
Los Angeles, California, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Mixed
Height
5 feet 9 inches
Mother
Jennifer Dunston
Siblings
Shiloh Young
Relationship status
Single
Ex-girlfriend
Naomi Osaka
Children
Shai
Education
Towson University
Profession
Rapper, singer, and songwriter
Net worth
$7 million
Social media
A look at Cordae's parents and their whereabouts
The renowned rapper was born to Jennifer Dunston and an unnamed father. His parents have been a significant influence on his life and music.
In a March 20, 2025, Instagram post, his mother expressed joy at his success in the music industry. She captioned,
Sitting beside my son @cordae as his special guest on Tiny Desk was such a special memorable moment. Watching him create his own legacy in music while still honoring mine. Dreams do not expire they just evolve.
Details about Cordaes' mother
Jennifer Dunston is an American singer and certified fitness instructor. You can find her fitness journey and casual activewear on her official Jenn-E Fitness website. Some of her songs include:
- Fix You
- It's Over
- Get Lit
- You Got It (feat. Drey Skonie)
- Love Again
- It's Christmas
In his song 06 Dreamin, Cordae hinted at his mother's ambitions to be on American Idol. He said,
Ayo, my mom had once tried out for American Idol, I was eight years old, back home, feelin' entitled. Went to school the next day, eyes gleamin' with hope. Plottin' on the J's I'd get when she finally blows.
On August 28, 2025, Cordae's 28th birthday, his mother took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday. She captioned,
Singinggggg Happppppy Birthdayyyy to my amazing 1st born son @cordae. Son, I pray your day is filled with nothing but God’s very best! Keep shining bright, making history and giving Him the glory. I’m beyond proud of you! I love you to the moon and back!
About Cordae's father and his influence on his career
Cordae's relationship with his father has been distant. However, he exposed him to classic hip-hop music for artists such as Rakim, Nas, and Talib Kweli.
Exploring Cordae's music career
Cordae started his career under the stage name Entendre and began writing music at the age of fifteen. In an interview, he talked about his early career. He said,
I was always writing music when I was young, but I didn't start recording until I was like 15 or 16.
Cordae released his first single in May 2018, a remix of Eminem's 1999 song My Name Is. He has since released three studio albums and multiple singles. The include:
Albums
- 2019: The Lost Boy
- 2022: From a Bird's Eye View
- 2024: The Crossroads
Songs
- Wintertime
- Thanksgiving
- Back On The Road (feat. Lil Wayne)
- Thousand Words
- Lost & Found
- Want From Me
- Sinister (feat. Lil Wayne)
- Summer Drop (feat. Anderson .Paak)
A look at Cordae's age and early life
Cordae, whose full name is Cordae Amari Brooks (28 years old as of 2025), was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, United States, on August 26, 1997. His family later relocated to Suitland, Maryland, United States, where he was raised alongside his brother, Shiloh Young.
The Lost Boy hitmaker holds American nationality and is of mixed ethnic background. His mother is of African American descent, while his father is of White descent.
In an X post, the star joked about his father's ethnic background. He captioned,
Had no idea that my dad was white, he disappeared on me since the very beginning smh.
Why did Cordae change his last name?
Cordae was born Cordae Amari Dunston, but reportedly changed his surname from Dunston to Brooks. However, he did not reveal why.
The rapper also removed the letters YBN from his stage name to establish ownership over his brand. He revealed,
I can't preach about ownership while pushing a brand we don't even own. That was what mattered most to me. There’s no love lost.
What happened to Cordae's brother?
Cordae has a brother named Shiloh Young (Simba), who is serving a lengthy prison sentence due to armed robbery. The rapper revealed this during a January 24, 2022, interview with GRAMMYs. He said,
My brother Shiloh. He's in prison right now serving a 24-year sentence. He used to rap — we used to rap all the time together.
Trivia
- YBN Cordae dropped out of Towson University in 2018 to pursue music.
- Cordae's debut studio album, The Lost Boy (2019), was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards.
- He was once in a relationship with tennis star Naomi Osaka, with whom he had a daughter before their breakup.
Final word
Cordae's parents remain central to his story, shaping both struggles and triumphs. Through his mother's musical dreams and his father's love for hip-hop music, Cordae forged his path in the entertainment scene.
