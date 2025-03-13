Did Eminem retire? What "The Death of Slim Shady" means

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, is widely recognised for his unique style, profound lyrics, and ability to express deep emotions through his music. Following the release of his 2024 album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), fans have been questioning Eminem's retirement.

For my last trick, I’m gonna make my career disappear.

Eminem released his debut album, Infinite, in 1996 as an underground rapper. Photo: @eminem on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Eminem took a hiatus from music after Encore (2004) due to a prescription drug addiction but returned with Relapse (2009).

(2004) but returned with (2009). Marshall was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022 for his contributions to music.

for his contributions to music. Bruce Mathers III is still making music despite rumours about his retirement.

despite rumours about his retirement. Eminem's 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), was dedicated to bidding farewell to his Slim Shady alter ego.

Eminem's profile summary

Full name Marshall Bruce Mathers III Gender Male Date of birth October 17, 1972 Age 52 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth Saint Joseph, Missouri, United States Current residence Clinton Township, Michigan, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 8 inches Weight 71 kg (approx) Father Marshall Bruce Mathers, Jr. Mother Debbie Nelson Siblings Michael, Nathan Kane Samara, and Sarah Mathers Relationship status Single Children Hailie Jade, Alaina Marie Mathers, Stevie Laine Education Osborn High School and Lincoln High School Profession Rapper, songwriter, and record producer Net worth $250 million Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook X (Twitter)

Did Eminem retire?

Eminem is yet to retire and has not officially announced his retirement from music. The rapper hinted at making his career disappear in a promotional video for his new album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).

Eminem and his manager Paul Rosenberg founded Shady Records in 1999. Photo: @eminem on Instagram (modified by author)

Is Eminem still making music?

Eminem is still making music despite sharing the controversial video and the release of his song, Houdini, which promised to end his career. During an April 2024 NFL Draft appearance in Detroit, Eminem announced that his upcoming new album would be The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).

Following this announcement, fans speculated that it would be Eminem's retirement album. However, it was later discovered that he was bidding goodbye to his alter ego-Slim Shady, which 1999's The Slim Shady LP album popularised.

The rapper also published an actual obituary in the Detroit Free Press in May 2024, which boasted the headline "Slim Shady Made Lasting Impressions." The fake obituary read,

Shady first became a household name in 1999 with the debut of his playfully deranged single ‘My Name Is,’ which — along with its uniquely eye catching video — exposed the young artist and his lyrics to a wider audience.

Eminem performing at Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central on June 06, 2024, in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Scott Legato

Where is Eminem now?

Eminem is preparing for his highly anticipated 2025 World Tour, including stops across North America, Europe, and Asia. The tour consists of performances in Mexico City, São Paulo, Barcelona, and Dubai, with a notable first-ever concert in Mumbai, India, scheduled for June 3, 2025.

Why did Eminem stop making music in 2004?

Eminem took a hiatus from making music due to writer's block and an addiction to sleeping medication. This was after he released his 2004 album Encore, which he produced alongside his mentor, Dr. Dre.

Why did Eminem stop rapping?

Eminem did not quit rapping, but he took a break after his drug abuse spiralled out of control. After seeking treatment and overcoming his addiction, he made a comeback with Relapse and Recovery in 2009 and 2010, respectively. The 2010 Relapse became the best-selling album worldwide that year.

Eminem performing at London Arena. Photo by Rune Hellestad

What did Eminem do after he dropped out?

After dropping out from Lincoln High School in the ninth grade at 17, Eminem worked odd jobs while still working on his music career at the Detroit underground music scene. He gained fame after dropping his debut album, The Slim Shady LP, in early 1999.

About Eminem's decades-long music career

Marshall Bruce Mathers III gained fame with his major-label debut, The Slim Shady LP (1999), which introduced his provocative alter ego, Slim Shady. Subsequently, he released albums like The Marshall Mathers LP and The Eminem Show, further solidifying his status as a global icon.

Eminem has sold over 228.5 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling rappers. He has also won numerous accolades, including 15 Grammy Awards and an Academy Award for Lose Yourself from the film 8 Mile.

US rapper Eminem performing on August 22, 2013, during a concert at the Stade de France in Saints-Denis, near Paris. Photo by Pierre Andrieu

Trivia facts

Eminem's half-sister is Sarah Mathers, an American celebrity sibling.

Marshall gained Dr. Dre's attention after placing second in the 1997 Rap Olympics, leading to his Aftermath Entertainment deal.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III (aged 52 years as of March 2025), was born in Saint Joseph, Missouri, United States, on October 17, 1972.

Bruce Mathers III created his alter ego, Slim Shady, to express his darker, satirical side.

Eminem's parents are Marshall Bruce Mathers, Jr. and Debbie Nelson.

The American rapper has worked with many top artists like 50 Cent, Rihanna, and more.

Eminem has an estimated net worth of $250 million.

Marshall is a huge comic book enthusiast and often incorporates this passion into his music videos.

The Without Me hitmaker is the first artist to debut ten consecutive albums at number one on Billboard 200.

Eminem's retirement remains a topic of speculation rather than certainty. While his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), and statements like I'm going to make my career disappear have fueled retirement rumours, Eminem has not officially announced his departure from music.

