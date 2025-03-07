Who are Anthony Edwards' siblings? Meet Antoinette, Antoine and Bubba

Anthony Edwards was raised by his brother, Antoine, and sister, Antoinette after their mother and grandmother died eight months apart. Speaking about his family, he once shared:

After God, family is the most important thing to me. I am not happy if they are not okay. Nobody can break our bond.

Anthony and his sister, Antoinette (L). The NFL star at the Toyota Center in 2025 (R). Photo: @theantedwards_ on X, Alex Slitz via Getty Images (modified by author)

Key Takeaways

Both Edwards' grandmother and mother died of cancer in 2015

in 2015 The NFL star wears a number 5 jersey , representing the date the duo died.

, representing the date the duo died. Antoine is seven years older than Anthony.

than Anthony. Bubba has an associate's degree in biology from Marion Military Institute.

Anthony Edwards' profile summary

Full name Anthony Edwards Nickname Ant-Man Gender Male Date of birth 5 August 2001 Age 23 years old (As of February 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater Holy Spirit Preparatory School Height 6'4" (193 cm) Weight 102 kg (225 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Dating Girlfriend Shannon Jackson Children 1 Parents Roger Caruth and Chrisha Yvette Edwards Grandmother Shirley Edwards Siblings 3 Profession NBA player Net worth $40 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Anthony Edwards' siblings are his teammates for life

During a January 2024 episode of the NBA's Pass The Rock, Anthony opened up about the close relationship he has with his siblings, saying:

My siblings are the only people in my inner circle. We are always there for each other.

Anthony Edwards and his siblings, Antoinette and Antoine. Photo: @theantedwards_ on X (modified by author)

Antoine Edwards

Antoine, the family's oldest child, was 21 when Yvette and Shirley died. In November 2019, he narrated to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution how the loss changed Anthony's life and career.

Although the deaths took a toll on him, they did not bring him down. His pain made him stronger and turned his game to a whole new level.

Antoinette Edwards

Anthony Edwards' sister, Antoinette, and Antoine became the athlete's legal guardians after their grandmother's demise. While speaking in the July 2024 Raising Ant Edwards episode of Raising Fame, she admitted:

Being the family's only daughter, I had to mature really fast.

Anthony Edwards during a 2025 NBA match at Target Center (L). The sportsman and his late mother, Yvette (R). Photo: @theantedwards_ on X, David Berding via Getty Images (modified by author)

During an October 2023 interview with The Athletic, Antoinette praised her mother's upbringing skills, stating:

Our mom taught us the invaluable lesson of working hard for what we desired. We know how to act around people because she raised us right.

In the interview, the NFL star also narrated how Antoinette kept them together in the wake of their grief.

My brothers and I were like sheets of paper, and she was the staple.

Bubba Edwards

Bdifferent during the 2023 AE 1 Launch Event in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Carol Lee Rose

Anthony Edwards' brother Bubba is a budding rapper, professionally known as Bdifferent. Some of his tracks on Spotify include Smoke Clear, I'm Him, Bill Gates, Where My Ring and Heyy.

During a May 2024 interview with FOX 9, the hip-hop star opened up about Anthony's support for his career.

He always pushes me to send him new songs and update him on my musical endeavours.

According to the sportsman, Bubba inspired his love for basketball as a child, per The New York Times.

I did not fancy basketball growing up, but I decided to follow in my brother's footsteps. I thank him because I would not be where I am today if it was not for him.

Who is Anthony Edwards?

Anthony was selected with the first overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2020 NBA draft. A shooting guard, he is widely recognised for his explosive athleticism.

Edwards won a gold medal on the 2024 US Olympic team and is a three-time NBA All-Star. He became the youngest player in NBA history to make 800 threes in 2024.

Anthony Edwards during a 2023 match against the Dallas Mavericks at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: David Berding

Anthony Edwards' dad gave him his nickname

The sportsman (23 as of February 2025) was born on 5 August 2001 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. His father, Roger Caruth, nicknamed him Ant-Man as a child.

Although the basketball player knows little about him, he has been told that his dad was also a skilled basketball player. Caruth has been absent for most of his kids' lives.

Insights into Anthony Edwards' net worth and career earnings

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Anthony is worth $40 million. In 2020, he inked a $44 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The athlete bags $42 million annually from his current $260 million deal with the team. Edwards' fortune primarily stems from his successful sporting career.

FAQs

As a senior at Holy Spirit Preparatory School, Anthony earned USA Today All-USA first-team honours. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:

What is Anthony Edwards' height?

The Georgia native is approximately 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) tall and weighs 102 kilograms (225 lbs).

What happened to Anthony Edwards' parents?

Anthony Edwards' mother died on 5 January 2015 at the age of 43. The athlete was in eighth grade (14 years old) at the time of her demise. On the other hand, limited information exists about his dad.

Anthony Edwards' brother, Bubba (L). The NBA player at a 2022 game against the Phoenix Suns (R). Photo: @1bdifferent on Instagram, David Berding via Getty Images (modified by author)

How many children does Anthony Edwards have?

The tall NBA player and American social media personality Shannon Jackson welcomed their daughter, Aislynn, in March 2024. However, he is rumoured to have two additional kids with two other women.

Anthony Edwards' siblings, Antoinette, Antoine and Bubba, are his greatest cheerleaders. They often grace his tournaments to cheer him on. With every thunderous poster dunk, he continues to make them proud.

