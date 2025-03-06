In 2021, it was reported that Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin were divorcing after nine years of marriage. Three years later, Meagan Good's boyfriend, Jonathan Majors, accompanied her to Ebony magazine's Power 100 event, where she announced their engagement.

We are feeling great. It is a season of all the good things.

Meagan Good at the Empire State Building in 2025 (L). Jonathan Majors and Good at the Nya Studios in 2024 (R). Photo: John Nacion, Rodin Eckenroth (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Meagan Good and Jonathan began dating at the height of his controversy for domestic violence.

began dating at the height of his controversy for domestic violence. They engaged about a year and a half after they began dating.

about a year and a half after they began dating. Meagan and Franklin's divorce was finalised a week after what would have been their 10th anniversary.

was finalised a week after what would have been their 10th anniversary. The ex-pair co-wrote The New York Times Best Seller book The Wait.

Meagan Good's profile summary

Full name Meagan Monique Good Gender Female Date of birth 8 August 1981 Age 43 years old (As of February 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5′2½″ (159 cm) Weight 57 kg (126 lbs) Body measurements in inches 35-24-36 Sexuality Straight Marital status Engaged Fiancé Jonathan Majors Parents Tyra Wardlow-Doyle and Leondis Good Siblings 3 Profession Actress, model Years active 1991-present Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

Who is Meagan Good's boyfriend?

Hollywood stars Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors began dating in May 2023. In a July 2024 interview with People, she shared details about their first meeting, stating:

We met in the unisex bathroom during the 2022 Ebony magazine's Power 100 event. Although our chemistry was instant, I was not looking to date. However, we met again four months later, and I was like, "This is definitely going to happen."

Actress Meagan Good during Tyler Perry's Divorce in the Black New York Premiere in 2024. Photo: Theo Wargo

However, not everything in the duo's relationship has been all roses, especially when it comes to Majors' personal life. In 2023, several women, including his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, accused him of physical and emotional abuse.

A year later, he was found guilty of reckless assault and sentenced to 52 weeks of a domestic violence intervention program and probation. Nonetheless, Good remained by Jonathan's side amidst the allegations, often accompanying him to his court proceedings.

Actors Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors at the DGA Theater Complex in 2024. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Meagan Good's dating history

From famous actors to rappers, Meagan has been in several high-profile relationships and rumoured entanglements.

Meagan Good's marriage to Seventh-day Adventist preacher DeVon Franklin

DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good at the 91st Annual Academy Awards in 2019. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Good began dating DeVon Franklin in 2011. They got engaged in April 2012 and exchanged nuptials in June of the same year at Triunfo Creek Winery.

However, in 2021, DeVon filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. It was finalised in June 2022. The Harlem star narrated how the separation took a toll on her during her first ESSENCE solo cover interview, saying:

My biggest fear was that what happened to my parents would happen to me: being with my husband for 10 years, then breaking up. Unfortunately, this was what was happening. I felt that I had given my best and was getting the worst result.

Good reportedly chose celibacy after dating Thomas Jones

Thomas Jones and Meagan Good during his 2007 birthday party at Crash Mansion in New York, USA. Photo: Johnny Nunez

From 2007 to 2010, the Ride or Die actress was in an on-and-off relationship with former NFL star Thomas Quinn.

Their split was allegedly due to his constant cheating. Meagan revealed how the breakup affected her spirituality in a 2011 interview with Sister 2 Sister magazine, per The Christian Post.

Right now, I am focused on my relationship with God. I am celibate.

Soulja Boy's alleged fling with Meagan Good

Soulja Boy during the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards at Drai's Beachclub & Nightclub in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Paras Griffin

The pair was romantically linked from November 2008 to January 2009. Although Soulja Boy never commented about the dating rumours, Meagan once confirmed that she was not dating him while insinuating controversial details about his sexual orientation.

Exploring Meagan Good's earliest rumoured relationships

Meagan Good at Regal LA Live in 2022 (L). Noah Segan, Meagan Good and Joseph Gordon-Levitt (L-R) at the Monkey Bar in 2005. Photo: Axelle, J. Shearer (modified by author)

Meagan purportedly had a low-profile romance with her Brick co-star Joseph Gordon-Levitt from April to October 2004. However, neither party has ever addressed or confirmed their past relationship.

Joseph has been married to Tasha McCauley since 2014. Meagan has also been previously romantically linked to Jamie Foxx, Lil Wayne, 50 Cent, Tyrese Gibson and Nick Cannon.

FAQs

How old is Meagan Good?

Meagan (43 as of February 2025) was born on 8 August 1981 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Good's dad, Leon, is an LAPD police officer, while her mom is her former manager. She has three siblings.

What does Meagan Good's ex-husband do for a living?

DeVon Franklin is a producer best known for the films Heaven Is Real and Miracles from Heaven. He is also a motivational speaker and author.

Does Meagan Good have a child?

Good does not have children. During a July 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, she expressed her interest in becoming a mother someday.

One day, I would want to get re-married and have kids.

Actress Meagan Good during the 2025 screening of Magazine Dreams at The Culver Theater. Photo: Unique Nicole

Are Meagan Good and DeVon still together?

Does Meagan Good believe in God?

Although she was not raised in the church, Meagan is a Protestant. She has revealed that she declines roles that go against her spiritual principles.

What is Meagan Good's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Meagan is worth $5 million. She has amassed this wealth from her successful career in the film industry.

Meagan Good's boyfriend, Jonathan Majors, was promoted to fiancé after she accepted his proposal in 2024. The couple is going strong amid abuse accusations against Majors by his ex-partner. Good was previously married to DeVon Franklin.

