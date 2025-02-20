Bob Menery's net worth: How his sports parody career made him rich

From sleeping in his car to becoming an internet-famous millionaire, Bob Menery's story is proof that talent can pay in the big bucks. He once revealed the secret to his overnight success, saying:

The hardest part is starting anything. But once you start and gain a little momentum, then the sky is the limit.

Comedian Bob Menery (L). Menery during the Road House premiere in 2024 (R). Photo: @bobmenery, John Nacion via Getty Images (modified by author)

Bob reportedly earned between $1,500 and $3,000 from his caddying job.

from his caddying job. He had no savings because almost all his money was spent on drugs.

Menery slept in his car for about two and a half months.

Bob Menery's profile summary

Full name Bob Menery Gender Male Date of birth 10 June 1987 Age 37 years old (As of February 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Boston, Massachusetts, USA Alma mater St. Michael's Catholic School Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 5'7" (170 cm) Weight 78 kg (172 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Parents Mark and Patty Menery Siblings 2 Profession Comedian, sportscaster, internet personality Social media Instagram Facebook TikTok YouTube Podcast

Exploring Bob Menery's net worth in 2025

According to Money Inc. and The Success Bug, Bob is worth $5 million. His wealth primarily stems from his social media presence and brand endorsement deals.

How did Bob Menery make his money?

A single viral moment catapulted Menery to stardom after he had hit rock bottom. He amassed thousands of followers in a few hours.

Early career

From a young age, Bob knew he wanted to be an actor and comedian. So, at 23, he enrolled in the New York Film Academy to hone his skills.

The internet personality during a 2020 interview. Photo: @BobMenery on YouTube (modified by author)

Menery then relocated to Los Angeles in hopes of landing a job in showbiz. When things did not pan out as he had planned, Bob began partying and developed a drug problem.

Nonetheless, he got a caddie job, but after four, Menery had overdrawn $700 from his account and had nowhere to live. In a September 2020 interview with Ed Mylett, he narrated how his life took a turn for the worst, stating:

After my friend moved to Texas, I had no place to live. The first night, I looked for a nice neighbourhood, parked my car and slept. This went on until I called my friend, Ernie, to help me go back to my parents' home.

Insights into Bob Menery's social media breakthrough

Four days later, Bob's brother-in-law insisted he apply for a job at a liquor store. That night, his friend YouTuber Mike Constantino requested that he be an extra in his music video.

At the after-party, Menery met a stranger (David Justin) who recorded his sports broadcasting voice. He sent the footage to BroBible, and they reposted it, and it went viral. Speaking to Mylett, he shared:

I did another video with the same concept and hit 10,000 followers. My life changed from this moment.

Bob Menery during the 2018 Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts. Photo: Andrew Redington

Menery's lucrative deal with Buffalo Wild Wings

Soon, Bob began getting offers from brands who wanted to use his "golden" voice. His popularity further increased after broadcasting a game for the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles.

He inked a three-year contract with Buffalo Wild Wings. Menery reportedly bagged six figures annually from this deal.

Venturing into podcasting

In 2021, Bob was instrumental in launching the Full Send Podcast alongside Kyle Forgeard and the Nelk Boys. He helped bring on then-former president Donald Trump, Shaquille O'Neal, Tori Lanez and Dana White in his first few weeks as a host.

Although the internet sensation is no longer a member of the podcast, Bob Menery's salary was reportedly $1.2 million during his 10-month tenure. He hosts the Ripper Magoos Podcast, which boasts 24.3k subscribers as of 19 February 2025.

A look at Bob Menery's influencing career

Menery's large following attracts brands looking to endorse their products through sponsored posts. Currently, he has 5 million TikTok followers, 3 million Instagram followers, and 1.5 million Facebook followers. In addition, Bob Menery's YouTube boasts 113k subscribers.

Sportscaster Bob Menery during the Road House World Premiere at The Paramount Theater in 2024. Photo: Greg Doherty

FAQs

The podcaster is widely recognised for his appearances in Road House, Full Send Golf and Billions. Below are some frequently asked questions about him:

How old is Bob Menery?

Bob (37 as of February 2025) was born on 10 June 1987 in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. He has two siblings.

What is Bob Menery's height?

Menery stands 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) tall and weighs 78 kilograms (172 lbs).

Who is Bob Menery's wife?

The comedian is not married. However, he has been romantically linked with Summer Sheekey, Katie Kearney and Genie Bouchard.

Where did Bob Menery caddy?

Bob Menery's caddie job involved carrying golf clubs for the likes of Aaron Rodgers. He worked at the Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles for five years.

Tiger Woods and Bob Menery at the Shadow Creek Golf Course in 2018. Photo: Harry How

Why is Bob Menery famous?

The Boston native is known for his sportscasting routines, which include play-by-play parodies and other comedic videos.

Bob Menery's net worth mirrors his successful career in the entertainment industry. Although his unique talent thrust him into the limelight, it is his hard work and determination that have ultimately made him a multimillionaire.

