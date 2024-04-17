Naomi Osaka’s net worth, earnings and endorsements (2024)

Naomi Osaka is a Japanese professional tennis player. She was ranked world No. 1 in singles by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and is the first Asian player to hold the top ranking in singles. She is a four-time Grand Slam singles champion, with two Australian and two US Open titles. Because of her iconic feat in the sports industry, many fans have been interested in Naomi Osaka’s net worth.

Naomi Osaka is a celebrated icon worldwide for her achievements on and off the court. She is among the world’s greatest tennis players, having won numerous tournaments and awards. She became famous in 2018 after winning her first WTA title at the Indian Wells Open. What is Naomi Osaka's net worth?

Naomi Osaka’s profile summary

How old is Naomi Osaka?

The Japanese professional tennis player is 26 years old as of 2024. She was born on 16 October 1997 in Chuo Ward, Osaka, Japan, and her zodiac sign is Libra. Her parents are Tamaki Osaka and Leonard Francois. She has an elder sister named Mari.

What is Naomi Osaka’s net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, the professional tennis player has an alleged net worth of $45 million. She has amassed this wealth through her career as a professional tennis player, numerous lucrative endorsements and off-court businesses.

How does Naomi Osaka make her money?

She made money through different endeavours, including brand endorsements and a tennis career. Below is a run-down of how she grew her wealth.

Tennis earnings

How much does Naomi Osaka make a year? In 2019, she garnered $25 million from endorsements and tennis prizes. Her earnings surged to $38 million in 2020 and reached nearly $60 million in 2021, making her the highest-earning female athlete in history. She surpassed tennis legend and long-standing highest-paid female athlete by $5 million.

In September 2020, Naomi earned $3 million as the champion of the US Open. One of her most substantial early career tournament victories occurred when she claimed $3.8 million for winning the US Open 2018. Forbes named her the Highest-Paid Female Athletes in 2023 and the World's Highest-Paid Athletes in 2022.

Naomi Osaka’s endorsements

Naomi Osaka ranks among the most marketable athletes globally, boasting many brand partnerships and collaborations. In 2020, she ranked eighth among all athletes in endorsement income and the highest-earning female athlete by annual revenue. She has been associated with the American sports apparel manufacturer Nike since 2019.

She has also worked for companies such as Yonex, Nissan, Adidas, Citizen Watch, Nissin, and Shiseido. In 2021, she was appointed brand ambassador for Tag Heuer watches and Louis Vuitton. During the same period, she set an earnings record for female athletes, amassing a significant $60 million primarily from endorsements.

Naomi Osaka’s salary

Naomi Osaka's salary as a professional tennis player has steadily increased throughout her career. As of 2024, Naomi Osaka’s annual earnings are $15 million. In 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the tennis calendar, she emerged victorious in the U.S. Open, pocketing $3 million in prize money.

Business ventures

Beyond her success on the tennis court and in endorsements, Osaka is also a businessperson. She owns a skincare brand, KINLÒ, which is all about protecting, restoring, and refreshing melanin-rich skin tones at an accessible cost. Launched in 2021, the collection comprises moisturisers, sunscreens, hydrating gels, and lip balms.

She is the co-owner of the North Carolina Courage, one of the top teams in the National Women’s Soccer League in the United States. She also co-founded the talent agency Evolve and the production company Hana Kuma.

Real estate

Osaka has also invested in real estate. In October 2019, she spent $6.9 million to buy Nick Jonas' former Beverly Hills mansion. She later sold this home in August 2022 for $8.7 million. In February 2022, Naomi spent $6.3 million to acquire a house from Nick and Vanessa Lachey in Tarzana, California.

Naomi Osaka’s cars

Being a brand ambassador for Nissan, Naomi owns a Nissan GT-R NISMO. Reportedly, she also owns a Nissan Leaf.

Naomi Osaka's charity work

Naomi Osaka has been involved in various charitable affairs over the years. She actively participated in aiding the recovery from a catastrophic earthquake in Haiti.

During the start of the pandemic in 2020, she collaborated with UNICEF to create and sell masks for charitable purposes. Additionally, she dedicates her efforts to Play Academy, a program striving to empower girls and women through sports.

Who is Naomi Osaka’s boyfriend?

The American-based tennis player has been romantically involved with Cordae, an American rapper. The two have reportedly been dating since 2019. They share a daughter named Shai, born in July 2023.

How many Grand Slam titles does Naomi Osaka have?

Naomi Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam singles champion with two Australian and two US Open titles.

Naomi Osaka’s net worth reflects her dedication to her career. Not only is she esteemed as an iconic figure in sports, but her substantial wealth also places her among the affluent elite. With a net worth of $45 million, Osaka is one of the highest-paid female athletes globally.

