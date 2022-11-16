Is Raquel Pedraza still playing tennis? Everything about Taylor Fritz' ex-wife

Raquel Pedraza is a young professional tennis player. She is best known as the ex-wife of Taylor Fritz, also a professional tennis player who is ranked among the top 10 best players by the Association of Tennis Professionals. Did you know she and Fritz were married for three years?

Taylor Fritz talks about his goal of breaking into the top 10, among other things, at the Citi Open Tournament at Rock Creek Tennis Centre. Photo: Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Raquel Pedraza tied the knot with Fritz during the early stages of her professional tennis career. Her marriage brought her into the limelight. Discover more about her life and career.

Profile summary

Full name Raquel Pedraza Gender Female Date of birth 28th January 1998 Age 25 years (as of 2023) Place of birth Fountain Valley, California, United States of America Current residence California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White (Mexican-American) Zodiac sign Aquarius Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height 5 ft 7 in (170 cm) Weight 123lb (56 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Taylor Fritz Children 1 Siblings 1 Profession Tennis player

Who is Raquel Pedraza?

Raquel Pedraza is a professional tennis player. She is also famous for being the former spouse of Taylor Fritz, a globally recognised tennis player.

How old is Raquel Pedraza?

Raquel Pedraza's age is 25 years as of 2023. She was born on 28th January 1998, and her Zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Where is Raquel Pedraza from?

The tennis player is from the United States of America, and her nationality is American. She was born in Fountain Valley, California, and is based in California to date.

Taylor Fritz practices at the Citi Open in Washington, DC. The American tennis player is currently ranked 13 in the world. Photo: Maansi Srivastava/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Raquel Pedraza's family

The tennis player was born to a Mexican father and an American mother from New York. Therefore, her ethnicity is Mixed White (Mexican-American).

She has an elder brother, who also plays tennis. The athlete speaks both Spanish and English.

Educational background

The tennis player studied in a hometown Christian private school but was later homeschooled so she could devote her time to playing tennis.

Career

Raquel comes from an athletic family. Her brother is also a professional tennis player. She started playing the sport at five and has honed her skills over the years.

She has yet to play in major competitions to be ranked by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

Is Raquel Pedraza still playing tennis? Yes, she is still a regular on the tennis court. Even so, she is not as active as she once was. She took a break in 2017 to focus on motherhood.

Who was Taylor Fritz's first wife?

Raquel Pedraza was Taylor Fritz's first wife. Fritz is a professional tennis player with a career-high singles ranking of world No. 5 by the ATP.

Fritz dated and later married Pedraza. He proposed to her under the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. Taylor Fritz's wedding was held in Rancho Santa Fe, California, on 7th July 2016.

The couple was married for about three and a half years before splitting. The two decided to get divorced in December 2019.

After the divorce, Fritz has been in a relationship with Morgan Riddle, an American model. Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle have been a couple since 2020.

Fritz first met Riddle on Raya, a referral dating app. They started dating in June 2020. The model often accompanies him to his games.

Does Taylor Fritz have a child?

Does Taylor Fritz have a son? Yes, the professional tennis player has a son. His name is Jordan.

Jordan was born in January 2017. This means that Taylor Fritz's son is six years old as of 2023. Although divorced, Jordan's parents agreed on joint custody. They co-parent their son.

Where is Raquel Pedraza now?

The tennis player is still based in the United States of America. While she still plays tennis, she took a backseat from the sport to focus on raising Jordan.

How tall is Raquel Pedraza?

Taylor Fritz's ex-wife is 5 ft 7 in or 170 cm tall. She weighs about 123lb or 56 kg and has black hair and brown eyes.

Trivia

Her Instagram account is private.

Motherhood is her greatest achievement in life.

She enjoys spending time with her family and travelling in her free time.

Raquel Pedraza is a young tennis player and mother. She is best known as Taylor Fritz's ex-wife. She and her ex are co-parenting their son.

Briefly.co.za recently published Peta Gibb's biography. Peta is best known as the daughter of Andy Gibb, a former Bee Gees member.

Peta's parents, Kim Reeder and Andy Gibb, tied the knot in Australia in July 1976. Reports state that when Andy's fame rose, he started using drugs and paid less attention to his marriage.

Source: Briefly News