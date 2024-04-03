Jessica Pegula's net worth: Her salary, endorsements, and assets

Jessica Pegula is an established tennis player with over a decade of experience playing the game. Her name might ring a bell since she is the daughter of a business mogul, Terry Pegula. Her family background often attracts questions about Jessica Pegula's net worth.

The tennis star was born to business-oriented parents and somehow emulated them through her business ventures.

Jessica Pegula followed her parents' business acumen by pursuing business ventures despite her career success. Her name often attracts the question, who is the richest player in tennis? Her net worth delves deeper into her financial status, highlighting how she has accumulated her wealth.

Jessica Pegula's profile summary

Jessica Pegula's net worth

According to publications by Celebrity Net Worth, Tennis365 and Women's Health, Jessica Pegula's net worth ranges between $10 million and $12 million. Jessica Pegula's wealth primarily comes from her career as a professional tennis player. In November 2023, Forbes named her as one of the honourees for the 30 under 30 North America 2024 in the sports category.

How did Jessica Pegula make her money?

Besides her career, the top-ranking tennis player makes money through her business ventures and brand endorsement deals. She patronises brands on her social media pages, which enjoy a significant following. Below is a detailed exploration of Jessica Pegula's background, highlighting her career progression and success.

Pegula was born on 24 February 1994 in Buffalo, New York, as one of Terry and Kim Pegula's five children. Jessica Pegula's parents are famous for owning the Buffalo Bills in the National Football League and the Buffalo Sabres of the National Hockey League. T

Jessica had her career debut in August 2011 after being granted a wildcard into the main draw of the US Open double tournament. Even though she lost, she was handed another wildcard in March 2012 to the qualifying draw.

The tennis star has accumulated wealth through her tennis career, endorsement deals and business ventures.

Jessica Pegula's ranking

Currently, Jessica is 5th in the WTA singles ranking. In her doubles ranking, her best high is number 2, although she is currently ranked third. The highlights of her career depict how she got to these meteoric rankings.

Jessica was among the qualifiers at the WTA singles final at the Tournoi de Québec in September 2018. She finished the year among the top 125. She later won the singles; hence, her rankings increased to 55.

In 2019, Jessica ranked position 76 and in 2020, she reached the third round of the 2020 US Open, her best achievement in a Grand Slam. She reached the top 20 in the Australian Open quarterfinals in 2021. She eventually got to the quarterfinals in the Italian Open.

In 2022, the Pegula competed in the Australian, US and French Opens. She had a world ranking of position eight before she went for the US Open. She began her 2023 season by playing the inaugural edition of the United Cup.

Jessica made it to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, becoming the first American in the past 25 years. She lost to Markéta Vondroušová. She won her third WTA Tour Single and second WTA 1000 titles during the Canadian Open. She won her fourth overall title of the season and second singles title at the 2023 Korea Open.

The most notable Jessica Pegula titles include:

4 Singles titles

7 Doubles titles

7 ITF doubles titles and

1 WTA Challenger doubles title

Pegula in action against Emma Navarro of the United States in the fourth round of the Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium on 25 March 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Jessica Pegula's salary

A publication named her among the world's highest-paid tennis players in 2023. The report pegged her salary at $10.9 million, $4.6 million on court and $6 million off-court.

Jessica Pegula's prize money

According to records, Pegula earned an impressive $9.1 million prize money in 2023. However, that figure is a drop in the ocean of what she stands to inherit from her parents.

Jessica Pegula's businesses

Jessica and her sister launched Healthy Scratch, a restaurant, in 2016. The following year, they launched a food truck business. In 2017, the tennis star launched her paraben-free skincare line, Ready 24. She is also the founder of A Lending Paw, a non-profit organisation that supports dog rescues.

Jessica Pegula's endorsements

The tennis star also earns through brand endorsement deals. She has worked with and continues to work with the following brands:

Adidas

Who sponsors Jessica Pegula? During her matches, Pegula works with Adidas and dons Adidas athletic apparel and footwear. Similarly, she promotes and creates brand awareness through social media posts and commercials off the court.

Jessica leaves the Margaret Court Arena after winning her first-round match against Rebecca Marino of Canada during the 2024 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

IBM

IBM, the multinational corporation specialising in computer technology and information technology consulting, is one of the official partners of the US Open. The brand brought Jessica as its endorsed athlete ahead of the 2023 US Open.

Dyson James Limited

Dyson James is a British manufacturer of household goods. The brand has an endorsement deal with Jessica.

Yonex

Yonex, the Japanese equipment manufacturer, signed a deal with Jessica Pegula. The brand has been serving as her main racquet sponsor for a while, and she currently uses the Yonex EZONE 98 racquet. Before, Jessica played with Babolat and Wilson racquets.

Jessica Pegula's assets

Jessica lives in Boca, Raton, Florida. Details about her house's specifications are private. Jessica has not publicly shared details of her car collection. She has not posted snippets of Jessica Pegula's cars on social media. Nevertheless, she reportedly owns a Mercedes Benz.

Who is the billionaire in the Pegula family?

According to Bloomberg, Terry and Kim Pegula's net worth is $6.8 billion from their business ventures. This answers the question, are Jessica Pegula's parents billionaires? Terry is known for being the owner of the Buffalo Bills football club. He sold most of the company's shares to Royal Dutch Shell for $4.7 billion.

These details about Jessica Pegula's net worth highlight her transcendence to success as a tennis player. Despite her wealthy parents and background, she has carved out a path as a professional athlete, and her financial returns are a testament to her hard work.

