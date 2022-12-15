Who is Brynn Gingras? Age, children, spouse, career, profiles, net worth

Brynn Gingras is a New York City-based correspondent covering major breaking news events for the network. Since joining CNN 6 years ago, she has led the network's coverage of major stories like the college admissions scandal, Harvey Weinstein, and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While in school, Gingras used to play for the Yale Bulldogs women's basketball team, starting at point guard and serving as captain her senior year.

Brynn Gingras is a successful journalist, and before being hired to become a nationwide correspondent by CNN, she worked for top media companies like NBC, KMIZ, and WVIT. She joined CNN in March 2016 and is still with the famous TV network.

Brynn Gingras' profile & bio

Name Brynn Gingras Date of birth May 12, 1982 Age 40 years (As of 2022) Country America Birthplace Wallingford, Connecticut, USA Nationality American Zodiac sign Taurus Height 5 ft 7 inch Weight 66kg (Approx) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Married Husband Adrien Melia Father Mark Gingras Mother Christine Gingras Sister Margaux Children Finn & Gavin Education Lyman High school College Yale University Occupation Journalist Net worth $1.5 million Social media Twitter, Instagram

How old is Brynn Gingras?

The American journalist, Brynn Gingras (aged 40 as of 2022) was born on 12 May 12 1982, in Wallingford, Connecticut, USA, to Mark and Christine Gingras. She was raised along with her elder sister, Margaux.

Brynn Gingras' education

She attended elementary school in Wallingford and Lyman High School in Florida. After that, she enrolled at Yale University from 2000 to 2004, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in American studies with a major in Sociology. After graduation, she opted to take a career in journalism, where she started as a broadcast affiliate for CBS News in New York.

While in school, she used to play for the Yale Bulldogs women's basketball team, starting at point guard and serving as captain her senior year. Besides, she also exhibited a passion for media as she worked on the school newspaper and volunteered to put together the senior yearbook.

Brynn Gingras' wedding

The award-winning journalist is married to her husband, Adrien Melia. They tied the knot on August 19, 2019 and have two children. Brynn Gingras and Adrien's children are Finn and Gavin. As of 2022, the family resides in New Jersey.

Brynn Gingras' career

Brynn started her career in journalism as a CBS News production assistant in New York. Her coverage included Hurricane Katrina, Iraq War, the Michael Jackson trial, and the BTK arrest. Her successful coverages earned her a National Emmy Award, Edward R. Murrow Award, and three Regional Emmys.

Brynn Gingras' CNN

Gingras joined CNN, based in New York, in March 2016, where she works as a national correspondent covering essential breaking news for the network. Some of her coverages include the aftermath of terrorist attacks, the Orlando nightclub shooting, the 2016 presidential election, etc.

She also worked at WVIT-TV in Hartford, Connecticut and the CNN affiliate KMIZ in Columbia, Missouri.

What is Brynn Gingras' net worth?

Brynn has a net worth of $1.5 million, which she has earned from her career as a journalist that has spanned over a decade. Reports suggest she receives an annual salary of $120 000.

Since joining CNN in March 2016, she has led the network's coverage of major stories like the college admissions scandal, Harvey Weinstein, etc.

Brynn Gingras' social media presence

As of 21 December 2022 Gingras has a verified Instagram page which has accumulated 6413 followers. Brynn's offcial Twitter page has garnered 11,500 followers at the time of writing.

Above is everything you need to know about Brynn Gingras, a CNN senior correspondent. Besides her journalism career, she is also a former basketball player who left an outstanding record on the Yale Bulldogs teams. She currently volunteers to coach and train with an inner-city AAU platform.

