Cody Herpin’s biography: The personal life of Jodie Sweetin's ex-husband

Cody Herpin is a transportation coordinator who hails from the USA. He has worked in the transportation and art departments of movies and TV shows such as Faith Happens, Krews, and Safe Harbour. However, he is widely known to many as the second husband of actress Cody Herpin.

Cody Robert Herpin was born in Buena Park, California, USA. Photo: @codyherpin on Instagram (modified y author)

Cody Herpin and Jodie Sweetin married briefly before going their separate ways. The ex-couple is currently co-parenting one child. Since their separation, Cody has slowed down on his career. The last time he was credited for a role in a film was in 2010. Find out what he has been up to since separating from Jodie.

Cody Herpin's profile summary and bio

Full name Cody Robert Herpin Gender Male Date of birth 28 April 1977 Age 45 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Buena Park, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Jodie Sweetin (2007-2010) Children Zoie Herpin Profession Transport Coordinator Social media Instagram, Facebook Net worth $500,000

Who is Cody Herpin?

The ex husband of Jodie Sweeten, Cody Robert Herpin was born in Buena Park, California, USA. Unlike many celebrity spouses, he hardly shares much about his family, including his parents and siblings.

How old is Cody Herpin?

Cody Herpin's age is 45 years as of 2022. He was born on 28 April 1977 and his zodiac sign is Taurus.

Cody Herpin's career

Professionally, Herpin is a transport coordinator. He debuted his career in 2006. According to IMDb, he has nine credits in the transportation department:

Year Movie/TV show 2010 Krews 2009 American Cowslip 2008 Dark Honeymoon 2007 Resident Evil: Extinction 2007 Ladrón que roba a ladrón 2007 Murder 101 2007 Unearthed 2007 Bullrun 2006 Faith Happens

Herpin is also credited for his work in the art depart for two films— as a leadman in Safe Harbour (2007) and Set dresser in Trust Me (2007).

What is Cody Herpin’s net worth?

The 45-year-old has an alleged net worth of $500,000. Jodie Sweetin’s ex-husband has primarily accumulated this net worth working in the film industry.

Did Jodie Sweetin’s ex-husband remarry?

Jodie and Herpin tied the knot on 14 July 2007 and divorced on 20 April 2010. However, unlike Jodie, Herpin did not remarry after separating from her ex-wife. Besides, he has never mentioned anything regarding his love life on social media. On the other hand, Sweetin has been in two marriages since their divorce.

Who is Jodie Sweetin's husband?

The American actress is currently married to Mescal Wasilewski. The couple dated for almost five years. Eventually, the couple walked down the aisle on 30 July 2022. Professionally, Wasilewski is an addiction therapist.

Does Jodie Sweetin have kids?

Jodie Sweetin shares Zoie Laurel with Cody. Photo: @codyherpin, @jodiesweetin on Instagram (modified by author)

The Fuller House actress has two daughters. Their names are Zoie Laurel May Herpin and Beatrix Carlin Sweetin-Coyle. She shares Zoie Laurel with Cody Herpin. As of 2022, Cody Herpin's child is 14 years of age as she was born on 12 April 2008. Herpin and Sweetin have co-parented her since they divorced.

Social media presence

Cody is more active on Instagram than on Facebook. His Instagram account boasts over 1.3k followers as of 13 December 2022. The page is filled with pictures of his daughter.

Cody Herpin is the second husband of Jodie Sweetin. They were a couple for over two years before calling it quits. Since separating from the actress, he has not remarried. The ex-couple is co-parenting their daughter Zoie Laurel May.

