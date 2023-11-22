Jesse Watters' ex-wife Noelle Watters: What happened to her?

Jesse Watters has been involved in a few controversies during his career as a political commentator on Fox News and his first marriage to Noelle Watters. He married his ex-wife in a not-so-loud ceremony, but the marriage only lasted about eight years. The couple went their separate ways in 2018 after being embroiled in issues bordering on infidelity.

Noelle Watters was a fashion enthusiast since childhood but got a job in the media industry, where she nurtured a desire to launch her fashion show in 2011. She has always been keen on keeping her affairs away from public media scrutiny.

Noelle Watters' biography summary

Full name Noelle Inguagiato Watters Gender Female Date of birth 5 May 1976 Age 47 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth New York City, United States Current residence Washington DC, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 54 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Mother Rosemary Inguagiato Father Peter Inguagiato Relationship status Single Children 2 University Fairfield University Profession Fashion stylist Net worth $1 million

Background information

Noelle Inguagiato Watters is an American white native born in New York City on 5 May 1976. Noelle Watters' age as of 2023 is 47. Her father, Peter Inguagiato, and her mother, Rosemary Inguagiato, have Scottish and Irish lineage, respectively.

The fashion stylist spent most of her childhood in New York and completed High school there. She then proceeded to Fairfield University, Connecticut, where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree.

What does Noelle Watters do?

Jesse Watters' ex-wife is a fashion stylist. She has worked with Fox News Channel, where her husband works as a television host. In 2009, she appeared in The O'Reilly Factor as a style guide. She also was an anchor for the Outnumbered programme and other notable news and talk shows.

Noelle worked for the advertising and promotions department and hosted iMag Style, a web show. Her LinkedIn page describes her as an experienced lifestyle writer and producer with strong expertise in fashion and design.

Was Noelle Watters married?

She married Jesse Watters in 2009, seven years after they met in 2002 and started dating while working at Fox News. Jesse was born and raised in Philadelphia and attended William Penn Charter School.

Despite majoring in history, he pursued a career in media before landing his first job at Fox News as a production assistant. He worked with The O’Reilly Factor production crew in 2003.

Jesse and Noelle welcomed a set of twins two years after their wedding: Sophie and Elle Watters. Noelle Watters' photos with her ex-husband's children were shared on their social media handles.

What happened to Jesse Watters' first wife?

Things started going sour six years down the line after Jesse Watters was allegedly having an affair with a Fox associate producer. The family could not hold together anymore after Watters admitted to his employees that he was having an affair with Emma DiGiovine.

Noelle filed for divorce immediately, and their divorce proceedings were finalised in March 2019. After ten years of being together, the union fell apart, and Noelle won custody of her twin daughters. The ex-couple kept their divorce terms confidential.

Has Noelle Watters remarried?

Not much has been heard of Noelle after her divorce from Jesse, and it needs to be clarified if she has remarried. But then, she reportedly did not return to the Fox network after taking a maternity leave in 2013.

Who is Jesse Watters married to now?

Jesse married Emma DiGiovine, the lady he was having an affair with, in December 2019. The ceremony happened in Florida, and highly placed guests like Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric, and Lara Trump graced the event.

Did Jesse Watters' wife have a baby?

Jesse Watters and his new wife, Emma, have two babies. Their son was born in 2021, followed by a daughter who was born two years later, in April 2023.

Noelle Watters, Jesse Watters' ex-wife, worked with the Fox News network in the mid and late 2000s. She is a fashion stylist who has anchored so many shows during her time at the media house. The couple's marriage fell apart following her ex-husband's entanglement in infidelity. Noelle divorced him and took her twin daughters to Washington, DC.

