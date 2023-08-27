Jessica Gadsden is Charlamagne Tha God's wife of 9 years
Jessica Gadsden is an American fitness coach popularly known as the wife of American media personality Charlamagne Tha God. Their love affair started in high school, and they have been together for 24 years. Jessica and her husband are parents to four daughters who are unknown to the media. Discover her life details here.
How old is Jessica Gadsden? She is 42 years old as of 2023. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from the University of South Carolina-Columbia and a Master's degree in Business Administration and Management from Webster University.
Jessica's profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Jessica Gadsden
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|29 November 1981
|Age
|42 years old as of 2023
|Zodiac sign
|Sagittarius
|Place of birth
|South Carolina, USA
|Current residence
|Charleston, South Carolina, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Black
|Sexuality
|Heterosexual
|Height in feet
|5 feet 5 inches
|Weight in kilograms
|62 kg
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Hair colour
|Black
|Marital status
|Married
|Education
|University of South Carolina-Columbia, Webster University
|Occupation
|Fitness instructor, personal trainer
|Net worth
|Approximately $1 million
Jessica Gadsden’s age
Jessica (42 years old) was born on 29 November 1981 in South Carolina. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.
Jessica Gadsden's height
Charlemagne's wife is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 62 kilograms. She has black hair and brown eyes. Jessica maintains the physique of her choice by being active and keeping fit.
Jessica Gadsden's career
She has been working in the fitness industry for more than five years, and some of the athletic and gym clubs she has worked for include East Shore Athletic Club and the Core Fire Pilates. AmoMama reports that,
"Jessica is a certified instructor from the Lagree Fitness Method and has worked as a home trainer for people with disabilities. She also provides training on weightlifting, bodybuilding, and gymnastic."
Jessica Gadsden's net worth
Jessica has a net worth estimated at $1 million from her multifaceted career. What does Jessica do? She is a fitness coach, personal trainer and gym instructor who helps her clients stay healthy and achieve their desired physical appearance goals.
Jessica Gadsden's daughter
Her preference for private life has made it challenging to know who her daughter is. Sources mention that she is a mother to four daughters, but much is unknown about them.
Jessica Gadsden's husband
Her husband is Lenard Larry McKelvey, an American radio host and television personality popularly known as Charlamagne Tha God. Jessica and Charlamagne started dating in high school and exchanged weddings in September 2014 after 15 years of dating.
Does Charlamagne Tha God have any children?
The Grow House actor has children with her wife, Jessica Gadsden. How many children does Charlamegne have? He has four daughters who are mostly kept away from the eyes of the media.
Charlamagne Tha God’s television shows
Charlamagne has an impressive list of acting credits in addition to being widely known as a radio personality. Below are some of his TV show credits:
- 2023: The Muppets Mayhem as Charlamagne Tha God
- 2023: Bupkis as Priest
- 2015-2020: Empire as Charlamagne Tha God
- 2020: Dave as Charlamagne Tha God
- 2018: Queen Sugar as Charlamagne Tha God
- 2017: Bodied as Hunnid Gramz
Jessica Gadsden, Charlamagne Tha God's wife of nine years, has successfully built a name for herself. Although she and her husband are no strangers to the media, they prefer otherwise for their children and family life.
