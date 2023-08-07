His Mistress Child on Zee World: Cast, plot summary, full story, trailer

As Radha Mohan drama series goes on a season break, most of the show's lovers are concerned with what to engage themselves with. But guess what? Sunday, 6 August 2023, ushers in another captivating series, His Mistress Child Zee World. This drama series is exclusively for Zee World viewers outside the southern part of Africa.

His Mistress cast members. Photo: @Starlife and zee world updates on Facebook (modified by author)

Directed by Imtiaz Punjabi, His Mistress Child, also known as Doosri maa, is an Indian television show featuring Neha Joshi and Aayudh Bhanushali in the lead roles. It follows Yashoda's life as she copes with her husband's secret illegitimate son. Through love and challenges, she embarks on a remarkable journey of self-discovery and building a bond with her stepson.

His Mistress Child's plot summary

The plot of His Mistress Child revolves around Yashoda's challenging journey of raising her husband's illegitimate child with his mistress while facing societal judgment and rejection. Yashoda (played by Neha Joshi) discovers her shattered dream of a happy family when she learns about her husband's infidelity.

Her husband and his mistress die in an accident, leaving the illegitimate child in Yashoda's care. The show explores their unique mother-son bond and their relentless fight against society's discrimination.

His Mistress Child's full story

Yashoda confronts societal biases and hurdles as she endeavours to raise her husband's child from an extramarital affair. Unaware of her husband's secret, Yashoda's vision of a blissful family life crumbles, setting the stage for a gripping series.

After a tragic accident claims both her husband and his mistress, Yashoda takes on the responsibility of caring for a child who is not hers. As a devoted homemaker and compassionate social worker, Yashoda's loving and pragmatic nature shines alongside her two proud daughters.

She never hesitates to stand up for herself, skillfully making others realise their mistakes. During her work, Yashoda encounters Mala, a dying single mother, who entrusts her to secure a safe future for her child, Krishna.

Following her husband's demise, Yashoda assumes the role of Krishna's mother and a profound emotional bond blossoms between them. After losing his biological mother, Krishna harbours anger toward his unknown father and the world, including Yashoda, whom he holds accountable for false promises.

His Mistress Child's cast

The TV drama series showcases a skilled ensemble of actors, including main and supporting cast members. Below is all you should know about the cast members for His Mistress Child:

Neha Joshi as Yashoda Ashok Gupta

Neha Joshi as Yashoda Ashok Gupta. Photo: @joeneha on Instagram (modified by author)

An accomplished Indian actress and producer, Neha has left her mark on diverse Marathi films, TV serials, and compelling dramas. Her talents extend to producing the Marathi short film Ukali. She is celebrated for performing in Drishyam 2, Ek Mahanayak - Dr. B R Ambedkar, and Saturday Sunday.

Aayudh Bhanushali as Krishna Gupta

Aayudh's impressive portfolio includes commercials and notable roles in TV serials such as Ishqbaaaz and Ek Mahanayak - Dr. B R Ambedkar, earning him recognition and admiration among viewers. In the series, he plays Ashok and Mala's son, Yashoda's stepson, and Nupur and Aastha's stepbrother.

Mohit Daga as Ashok Gupta

Mohit Daga as Ashok Gupta. Photo: @mohit.dagga on Instagram (modified by author)

Mohit plays Yashoda's husband, Mala's lover, and Nupur, Aastha and Krishna's father. His other notable appearances include Bhaskar Bharti, Aise Karo Naa Vidaa, Bairi Piya, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, and Tera Yaar Hoon Main.

Nidhi Uttam as Mala

Nidhi Uttam as Mala. Photo: @nidhiuttam on Instagram (modified by author)

Nidhi's noteworthy role as Nandini Singhania in Star Plus's long-running drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai earned her widespread recognition. She has also appeared in movies like Thappad and Chaar Lugai, showcasing her versatility as an Indian actress. She stars as Ashok's lover and Krishna's dead mother.

The TV series also featured significant supporting contributions from the following cast members:

Anita Pradhan as Malati Suresh Gupta

Sunil Dutt as Suresh Gupta

Ananya Galav as Nupur Gupta

Aadvika Sharma as Aastha Gupta

Preity Sahay as Kamini

Mayank Mishra as Arvind

Manisha Arora as Mahua

Micky Dudani as Varun Sharma

Mohit Sharma as Mano

His Mistress Child's episodes

The series has one season with 219 episodes scheduled for airing. His Mistress Child's trailer series gives a sneak peek into what the TV show is about. Get the full gist as the series broadcasts on Zee World Africa Channel, DStv Channel 166, and Gotv Channel 25.

Experience the captivating drama of His Mistress Child Zee World, a family thrill promising an unforgettable journey. Zee World reaffirms its commitment to top-notch entertainment, ensuring an extraordinary and delightful time. Brace yourself for this riveting storyline that will evoke a roller-coaster of emotions.

