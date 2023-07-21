Sightless Love telenovela: cast, plot summary, full story, episodes

Are you seeking a love story that defies expectations? Look out for the Sightless Love telenovela! With its irresistible blend of romance and intrigue, this captivating show is a must-watch. Get ready for an unforgettable experience with unexpected twists and turns, exclusively on TL Novelas Africa DStv channel 133.

SinSin tu Mirada, also known as Sightless Love, is a Mexican telenovela that premiered on Las Estrellas in 2017. Produced by Televisa and led by Ignacio Sada Madero, this series revolves around Marina, a blind woman with heightened sensitivity. Brace yourself for a captivating journey of love and resilience in Sightless Love as Marina navigates life's challenges.

Sightless Love's plot summary

Marina, a modest young lady, leads an independent life despite her blindness from birth. She develops romantic feelings for the wealthy and charismatic Luis Alberto. But their potential for happiness is jeopardised by biases toward Marina's disability and social standing.

Sometime later, Marina encounters Ricardo Bazán, an ophthalmologist who assists her in regaining her sight. As Marina's vision is restored, the first image she sees is the smile of her son, Rafael.

Amidst newfound clarity, Marina discovers that Luis Alberto has been working alongside her in her life all along. Lucrecia, Alberto's new girlfriend, complicates their reunion, and Ricardo, who has also fallen in love with Marina.

In a shocking finale, Marina makes the heart-wrenching choice of Ricardo over her first love, Luis Alberto. Having previously been married to Alberto but falling out due to his demand for proof of paternity, Marina embraces raising her child alone while finding solace and love in Ricardo's arms.

Sightless Love's full story

Marina enters the world seemingly lifeless on a stormy night and finds refuge in the care of Damiana, the village midwife. Luis, her father, marries Prudencia with a burning desire for a worthy heir to the prestigious Ocaranza name.

Tragically, Prudencia cannot conceive, leading Angustias, her nanny, to suggest an arrangement benefiting the family. This leads to Luis Alberto being embraced by a new family, growing up wealthy, and pursuing a medical career abroad.

Marina survives and blossoms under Damiana's loving guidance, despite her blindness. As she matures, Dr Isauro arrives in town, becoming her mentor in literacy and preparing her for a life assisting him in his medical practice. But a life-altering accident during a fire disfigures Isauro's face, transforming him into a bitter and reclusive man who cherishes only Marina's company.

The Ocaranza family returns to the ranch, and Prudencia tasks her nanny with finding her deceased daughter's grave. Angustias locates Damiana but refuses to reveal the truth. Unbeknownst to them, Marina is alive, and Damiana could not bear to give her up when they showed interest after more than two decades of neglect.

Marina shares a deep bond with Toribio, an older soul with the spirit of an eight-year-old child. They find joy in each other's company until an encounter with Luis Alberto, who is in a relationship with Vanessa, changes everything.

Impressed by Marina's plea to spare innocent animals, Alberto is drawn to her but must confront his commitment to Vanessa. Marina and Alberto develop a profound and unspoken connection, culminating in a passionate and soulful kiss.

What happened to Alberto in Sightless Love?

Alberto's remorse leads him to apologise to Marina and bid farewell. Marina struggles to comprehend how something so beautiful for her could be considered a mistake by Alberto. Determined to continue their lives separately, Marina and Alberto are entangled in a conflict when their secret marriage is revealed, causing Don Luis to reject his blind daughter.

As Marina learns of Alberto's wedding to another woman, Isauro confesses his long-standing love for her, leading to a tumultuous argument. Marina falls gravely ill, and Isauro, taking advantage of her vulnerable state, manipulates her for his gain. Awakening to the truth, Marina shares the violation with Luis Alberto, who refuses to father a child conceived through forceful intercourse, resulting in their separation.

Sightless Love's cast with images

Meet the cast of Sightless Love, who captivated audiences and made this telenovela a phenomenal success.

Claudia Martín as Marina Ríos

Full name: Claudia Martín Martínez

Claudia Martín Martínez Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 28 August 1989

28 August 1989 Place of birth: Oaxaca de Juárez, Mexico

Mexican model and television actress Claudia Martín made her first TV appearance in the telenovela Fooled into Love. She has appeared in several films and taken television roles. Some of her notable works include Enamorándome de Ramón, where she showcased her talent. Claudia's skills were recognised in productions such as A Path to Destiny and Dream of Love.

Osvaldo de León as Luis Alberto

Full name: Osvaldo de León

Osvaldo de León Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 6 May 1984

6 May 1984 Place of birth: Brownsville, Texas, United States

Oath Of Love and Hidden Moon are some movies for which Osvaldo de León, an American actor and producer, is well-known. He made his television debut in 2007 in the Mexican telenovela A Woman's Word; since then, his talents have soared, placing him in numerous soap operas.

Ana Martín as Angustias Galvéz

Full name : Ana Beatriz Martínez Solórzano

: Ana Beatriz Martínez Solórzano Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 14 May 1945

: 14 May 1945 Place of birth: Mexico City, Mexico

Having won the Miss Mexico title in 1963, the actress and former model has enjoyed a successful acting career. She is known for her roles in Soy tu dueña, Fin de Fiesta, and The Place Without Limits, where her talent is highly recognised. In the 1988 TV series El Pecado de Oyuki, she portrayed a Geisha, a role that has contributed significantly to her reputation.

Claudia Ramírez as Prudencia Arzuaga

Full name: Claudia Julieta Ramírez Valdez

Claudia Julieta Ramírez Valdez Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 30 July 1964

30 July 1964 Place of birth: Minatitlán, Veracruz, Mexico

She is among the famous Mexican actresses who have performed astonishingly in films and TV series. With her exceptional acting skills, she has won the hearts of millions worldwide. Some of her notable works include Herencia Maldita.

Luz Elena González as Susana Balmaceda

Full name : Luz Elena González de la Torre

: Luz Elena González de la Torre Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 22 August 1974

: 22 August 1974 Place of birth: Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

Luz Elena, a model turned telenovela star, has gained widespread recognition for her recurring roles in Libre para amarte and La escuelita VIP. She is a versatile Mexican actress known for her television, theatre, and film work. She has experience as a television host, singer, and model. Luz Elena's notable works include Mi Querida Isabel and Dear Enemy.

Eduardo Santamarina as Don Luis Alberto

Full name : Eduardo Hernández García Santamarina

: Eduardo Hernández García Santamarina Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 9 July 1969

: 9 July 1969 Place of birth: Veracruz, Mexico

Eduardo Santamarina is a Mexican film, theatre, and television actor renowned for leading roles in telenovelas. His notable roles are in the telenovelas Marisol and Rubí. In addition to his work with Televisa, he has also appeared in telenovelas produced by Telemundo. Eduardo Santamarina's movies include Yo amo a Juan Querendón and Ya no los hacen como antes.

Carlos De La Mota as Isauro Sotero

Full name: Carlos de la Mota

Carlos de la Mota Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 19 October 1975

19 October 1975 Place of birth: Concepcion de la Vega, Dominican Republic

With a diverse range of talents, Carlos De La Mota excels as a talented actor, singer, and architect. His acting career took off in 2003, and he garnered critical acclaim for his role in the telenovela Destilando Amor. He is widely recognised for his contributions to projects such as Timeless Love, Mañana es para siempre, and Por ella soy Eva.

Juan Martín Jauregui as Ricardo Bazan

Full name: Juan Martín Jauregui

Juan Martín Jauregui Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 6 June 1979

6 June 1979 Place of birth: Mar de Plata, Argentina

Hailing from Argentina, Juan Martín is a versatile actor with experience in television, film, and theatre. Recognised for his involvement in the telenovelas of Telemundo and TV Azteca, he has made a name for himself in the acting industry. He is well-known for his roles in productions such as Preso No. 1, Los Miserables, and Peligro en tu Mirada.

Other cast members that contributed to the success of the production by showcasing their exceptional talents include the following:

Cecilia Toussaint as Damiana Ríos

Luis Bayardo as Toribio Guzmán

Ignacio Guadalupe as Baldomero

Emmanuel Orenday as Paulino Prieto

Ilse Ikeda as Yolanda Prieto

Scarlet Gruber as Vanessa Villoslada

Candela Márquez as Lucrecia Zamudio

Sergio Reynoso as Margarito Prieto

Pablo Bracho as Zacarías

Alejandra Jurado as Ramona

Sightless Love's episodes

The telenovela is one season and has garnered attention with 112 episodes brimming with twists, love, emotions, and drama.

In February 2023, Sightless Love's trailer was released on TL Novelas Africa DStv Channel 133, the hub of captivating Mexican telenovelas. This trailer generated buzz and marked the upcoming airing of the series.

With its unique storyline filled with drama and thrilling moments, Sightless Love telenovela has truly captured viewers' hearts. It has quickly become one of the most talked-about telenovelas out there. When embarking on your novela quest, include Sightless Love as a top consideration, as it is undoubtedly worth every minute of your time.

