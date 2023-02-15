How Do I Say This Zee World: Cast, plot summary, full story, episodes

If you are a soapie fanatic, you can confirm how exciting it is to find out that a new show is joining your programme lineup. How Do I Say This on Zee World gives you all the reasons to be enthralled. The soap opera promises you a thrilling rollercoaster of emotions. Find out what more to expect from the show.

Zee World is home to fascinating shows, and How Do I Say This is one of them. It tackles themes such as love, the loss of love and the finding of self. It also highlights jealousy and the misuse of power to seek revenge. Go through these details as they hint at how twisted the soap opera is.

How Do I Say This plot summary

The show focuses on Radhika's love life and how much she has to endure to find happiness. Her first attempt leaves her devastated even though she gets aligned with the man she marries. Years later, they cross paths, forcing her to relocate to a new town and start a new life. Nonetheless, she finds her way to the love of her life.

How Do I Say This full story

The show revolves around Radhika's life. She is a kind-hearted and composed young woman running a fashion design business. She is focused on her business and is very aware of what she wants in life. Radhika encounters a young man, Koushik, who changes her view of life by leaving her smitten. Their friendship transitions into a relationship, and they eventually get engaged.

On the night before their wedding, Koushik goes missing, and Radhika's world comes tumbling down. She nurses the heartbreak, and amidst the sorrow and pain, she boldly takes up a new job with a clothing line. She meets Karna in her new line of work.

A new slate

Like Radhika, Karna is a heartbroken businessman who eventually falls for her, although she does not pay much attention to him and focuses on her obligations. Radhika finds her way in the maze of a relationship and ethics. Nonetheless, they eventually get married despite facing several hurdles.

Karna puts sindoor on Radhika's face to rescue her from being humiliated. Initially, Karna's family disapproves of their decision to marry, but they eventually successfully perform all the necessary rituals. Unfortunately, their joy is short-lived since Janhavi, Karna's ex-wife, creeps back into his life and attempts to win him over. Karna declines and affirms that he loves Radhika and reminds her that she is also married and should return to her husband. A notorious Janhavi frames Karna for molesting her, although Radhika fights to prove his innocence.

The court reprimands Janhavi and sentences her to one year in prison. After the incident, her husband, Mr Dutta, divorces her. Soon after, hell breaks loose for Radhika and Karna as they start experiencing challenges in their marriage, as Karna becomes too busy for his wife. A misunderstanding ensues, Karna slaps Radhika, and Payel takes advantage of the heated temperatures to cause a rift between them. An infuriated Radhika leaves Karna and relocates to Darjeeling.

Five years later

Radhika settles in Darjeeling and starts a new life. She adopts a child, Abhi, and joins a group of well-wishers supporting a nearby Christian school. On the other hand, Karna devotes his focus to growing his fashion business. He moves to Darjeeling in the company of Sohini, and they are on a mission to appoint a fashion designer for the company. They select Radhika, who is unaware of it.

Karna visits the place he first saw Radhika, and co-incidentally, Radhika is also there. Karna meets Abhi, who dares him to play kanamachi with him; hence, he ties a handkerchief across his eyes and tries catching Abhi. Unfortunately, he goes to the top of the cliff and nearly falls off. Luckily, Radhika rescues him! They are both startled to see each other.

Meanwhile, Anuradha arranges a Puja and Payel prepares a kitty party in Sen House. Payel convinces Anuradha to postpone the Puja. Later, Radhika starts developing a close bond with Shuvam and Rini's marriage arrangement.

Kali, the bane of Radhika's existence

Kali, Abhi's father and the new villain, shows up in the story and relentlessly troubles Radhika and Karna. As a result, Karna and his parents show up disguised as chefs to expose Kali. Elsewhere, Jayati apologises to Rini's mother, Shuvam, and his family for his questionable behaviour. Shortly after, Radhika announces she is pregnant, and the Sen family members cannot hide their anticipation for her baby's arrival.

The Sen family members arrange Kali Puja for Radhika's baby, and Radhika adamantly prays to Goddess Kali for insight into exposing Kali, the villain. Later, Sonali appears at the Sen household to apologise for all his misdeeds and even offers to help Radhika with her mission. Radhika falls victim to a bomb that Kali plants in the Sen household; hence, she is rushed to the hospital. Everyone prays for Radhika's and her child's recuperation, and a furious Argha reprimands Payel for colluding with Kali to hurt Radhika. He threatens not to spare if something happens to Radhika and her baby.

A frail Radhika returns from the hospital unaware of what happened in the house, and when she realises everyone is sad, she inquires about the incident. After hearing of Radhika's pain, Abhi returns to the Sen household, and when he touches Radhika's womb, he becomes unconscious. The doctor calls immediately, claiming Radhika's baby is okay!

Months later, Radhika gives birth to a beautiful baby girl, and the show ends with Radhika and Karna dancing as their family members cheer them on.

How Do I Say This cast members

These are the faces that will be gracing your screens in the new season:

Dutta as Radhika Sen

Radhika is Karna's wife.

Krushal Ahuja as Karna

Karna is the CEO of Sen creations, a fashion brand. He is also Radhika's husband and Jhanavi's ex-husband.

Sohon Bandhopadhyay as Adinath Sen: Adinath is Karna and Babli's father, and Karna and Joy's father-in-law.

Sayantani Sengupta as Jayati Sen: Jayati is Karna and Radhika's aunt.

Shymashis Pahari as Basudeb Sen: Basudeb Sen is Karna and Radhika's uncle.

Manosi Sengupta as Payel Sen: Payel Sen is Arghya's wife and Trisha's elder sister.

Ananya Sengupta as Nirmala Basu: Nirmala is Radhika's adoptive mother.

The other cast members include:

Arpita Mukherjee as Sonali Basu

Aarush Dey as Abhi Sen

Uday Pratap as Joy Basu

Olivia Malakar as Rini Sen

Shritama Mitra as Soumi Basu

Sohini Barnejee as Babli Basu

Rahul Dev as Koushik Basu

Royshreema Das as Riya

Tanushree Bhattacharya as Sohini Mukherjee

Somashree Bhattacharya as Trisha

Sanghasri Sinha as Dolly Sen

Saugata Bandyopadhyay as Kali

How Do I Say This episodes

The TV show will air on Zee World, so ensure to catch a new episode daily.

How Do I Say This teasers

Snippets of the show's episodes will be available monthly. So, check out the teasers if you want to know more about the details of the oncoming episodes.

These details about How Do I Say This on Zee World let you in on what to expect. If you wish to catch the drama, tune in to Zee World. You will be in for a bumpy ride.

