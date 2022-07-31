Schools in Rustenburg are highly competitive, including private and public ones. These schools are comparable to other schools in different parts of South Africa. However, when going through the list of schools in the city, one might want to grasp the best schools that offer quality education in Rustenburg.

High schools prepare students with regard to progressing into colleges and tertiary institutions. So, which province has the best schools in South Africa? Schools in the Southern Provinces have some of the best colleges, but those in the Northern Provinces also do well.

What are the top 10 high schools in South Africa?

Colleges in Rustenburg are rightly equipped for the role of preparing children for a directional progression to whichever career they may choose for themselves. Here are some of the best colleges in Rustenburg.

1. Zinniaville Secondary School

Zinniaville Secondary is situated in Hollis Street, Zinniaville, Rustenburg. The school, founded in 1974, has had numerous leaders who have impacted society. So, what are the top schools in South Africa? Zinniaville is sure to be among the top ones in the country. The academy has a motto based on WE REACH, an acronym for works, ethics, respect, empathy, ardour, courage, and honour.

2. Sunrise View Secondary School

Which is the best school in SA? Sunrise View Secondary is one of them; it is established to provide an excellent educational service to its students and to ensure a conducive environment that provides an enabling environment for teaching and learning. Located in Molapo Dr, Boitekong, Rustenburg, the academy is committed to helping students attain their full potential academically.

3. Fields College

Fields college was established as a primary school in 1968. After years of excellence and service to the community, the academy extended into a high school in 2005, maintaining its reputation as one of the best colleges in the Northern Province. Fields College boasts of alumni making waves in different sectors of society, placing it as one of the most successful colleges in Rustenburg.

4. Hoerskool Grenswag

Hoerskool Grenswag, or Grenswag High School, is a leading educational institution in the Northwest Province. It is determined to provide its students with a high-quality education, driven by value and well-balanced, to equip children with all the necessary tools to navigate life.

5. TIhabane Technical and Commercial High School

TIhabane Technical and Commercial High is another top secondary school in Rustenburg. It has been in the business of equipping students with top-notch technical skills they can build on. The technical and commercial academy is located at Fox Lake in TIhabane Rustenburg and is determined to build and nurture future engineers and commercial experts.

6. HF TLOU Secondary School

HF TLOU Secondary is well known in the Northern Province for its teaching and learning standards. It is located in Motsatsi Street, TIhabane Rustenburg. HF TLOU prides itself as a conducive place where students are prepared to face the challenges furnished by the world and the hurdles of higher education.

7. President Mangope Technical and Commercial High School

President Mangope Technical and Commercial High School was established at Mokale Street, TIhabane, Rustenburg, in 1976. The academy has made a name as one of the best secondary colleges in Rustenburg. As a technical and commercial institution, it has a policy of impacting students with requisite scientific and technical skills that can help learners overcome day-to-day societal challenges.

8. Da Silva Academy

Da Silver Academy is among the best private colleges in Rustenburg that boast high-quality education. The college has primary and secondary sessions where pupils are groomed to become outstanding personalities in society. Their main objective is to create a caring and innovative environment where children can experience success while achieving their full potential through curricular and extramural classes.

9. Greenville High School

Greenville is situated on Klopper Street, Rustenburg, and is well known for its harmonious environment that promotes healthy academic competition among students. Discipline and good morals are core values being promoted in the academy. They have highly qualified teachers at the forefront of ensuring students are imbibed with the right knowledge.

10. Selly Park Secondary School

Selly Park is one of the prominent mission academies in Rustenburg. It is owned by the Catholic Mission and has been an independent academic institution that promotes Christian teachings and morals. The academy is located in Azalea Park, Rustenburg, and has been in the business of providing a peaceful environment where love leads and academic excellence reigns supreme.

How many schools are in Rustenburg?

There are over 80 schools in Rustenburg alone. However, one cannot vouch for all of them as being among the best academies in Rustenburg. However, the list of colleges above has etched their names among the best in the Northern Province.

Rustenburg and the entire North Province have quality academies that live up to the business of providing students with standard education that prepares them for the journey ahead. While the colleges discussed above are not the only best high schools in Rustenburg, your children should be happy studying there.

