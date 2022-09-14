eExtra's DisComplicated cast (with images), full story, plot summary, teasers

eExtra's DisComplicated is a new television series of Turkish origin whose theme borders majorly around romance and betrayal. The show, which premiered on 13th September 2022, is beginning to gather plenty of approval from viewers. The show is billed as a replacement for Fenix, which ended on 12th September 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

DisComplicated is a new drama series that started airing on 12th September 2022

Source: Facebook

eExtra's DisComplicated features several characters, but the series centres around two central characters, Eda Yildiz and Serkan Bolat. They started their relationship on the show as enemies who prefer to hurt rather than help each other. However, as fate would have it, their enmity must be resolved as situations arise, so they must team up to overcome.

DisComplicated plot summary

This Turkish television soapie is about a young girl, Eda Yildiz, who aims to become academically influential. But unfortunately, the dream suffers an alarming halt when her scholarship is taken away without reason by the sponsoring company.

Eda is distraught and feels unlucky while scheming to get back at whoever made her lose the only lifeline to her goal. But then, this brings her in proximity to Serkan Bolat, the man behind her misfortune, unintentionally.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Serkan realises her grievance but wants her to do something for him before he can reverse the situation with her scholarship. The series unfolds from here onwards, detailing the cost and effect of the characters' choices in their pursuit of happiness.

DisComplicated full story

Eda Yildiz believes that education is her way to become successful and works hard to be the best at it. But unfortunately, she comes from a humble background, meaning that her folks cannot fund her university education. But then, she is awarded a scholarship by an architectural organisation.

Eda soon finds out that nothing good lasts forever when the company that awards her the scholarship initiates a cost-cutting operation through the financial manager. This situation leads to the loss of Eda's educational ticket, and she feels betrayed.

She decides not to relent from her goals and plans to continue her education while seeking justice against the company's wrong action. She comes in contact with Serkan Bolat while acting out her plans. She realises that the man is the chief executive officer at the architectural company that took away her scholarship.

Serkan and Eda find themselves in an awkward situation. Photo: @DisComplicated-on-E-extra

Source: Facebook

However, Serkan Bolat is oblivious to the negative effect that his company's policy had on Eda's career. After finding out, he promises to make everything right, but this will only come at a price that the young lady may be willing to pay.

Bolat wants to win back the love of his former lover, Selin, who has engaged another man. His plan involves Eda, who will play his girlfriend for about two months, and he hopes this will make his ex-girlfriend jealous and want to return to him.

In return for her consenting to this role, Serkan promises to help pay for Eda to continue her studies. Eda agrees to the condition, and they sign a confidential contract. They soon set out with their plan, which was not without some trouble. Most people around Serkan believe that Eda is beneath the former's family social class and do not hesitate to say this to her face.

This affects Eda's confidence initially, but she goes in with the plan since she has a goal to reach. However, Serkan Bolat and Eda Yildiz's role-playing leads to the development of a romance that they did not prepare for. The rest of the DisComplicated television series revolves around the resolution of this new development.

DisComplicated episodes

The series has only been on-air since 13th September 2022, so the viewers have seen only a few episodes. The television show airs every day of the week except Saturdays and Sundays. By the end of September 2022, the audience would have seen 14 episodes of the unending drama that DisComplicated has to offer.

Serkan and Eda are in a loved-up mood. Photo: @DisComplicated-on-E-extra

Source: Facebook

Some DisComplicated teasers are accessible on different sites online. At least, they will help you to settle into the plot of the story by introducing you to major characters and how they associate with one another.

DisComplicated cast

The cast members on this show are primarily people of Turkish origin, meaning that the original characters speak the Turkey official language. However, English-speaking voiceover actors are used to benefit people watching on eExtra.

Below are the English-speaking voiceover actors and the original characters that they represent on the show:

Adriaan Havenga as Serkan Bolat

Meggan-Johnstone as Eda Yildiz

Lea Vivier as Selin

Redione Stephens as Kaan

Elizna Swanepoel as Leyla

Dugaald Pieterse as Engin

Stephanie Hough as Aydan

Whaden Johannes as Ferit

Seyfi as Hein Poole

Margot Kotze as Ceren

Charlton George as Alptekin

Shannon Williams as Figen

Kenley Swart as Piril

Lyntjie Jaars as Ayfer

Leceur Viljoen as Erdem

DisComplicated trailer

You can watch the trailer of DisComplicated on YouTube, and it is such that it aims to grab a viewer's attention within a few seconds. You will find yourself asking several questions about who Eda Yildiz is and why she is hell-bent on making Serkan Bolat's life miserable.

The eExtra's DisComplicated television show is a fun watch if you are into romantic series in your leisure time. It airs every weekday at 19h30, and you are assured of a sizzling dose of suspense as you catch up with the several plot twists between the episodes.

READ ALSO: Good Trouble season 5: Cast (with images), trailer, release date, episodes

Briefly.co.za recently discussed Good Trouble, an adaptation of The Fosters, an American family drama TV series. The show tells the story of two adopted sisters trying to navigate their adult life in Los Angeles.

The television romance drama features Callie and Mariana Adams Foster as the main antagonists. The post also discusses other important details about the show, including the cast and episodes. Find out more from the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News