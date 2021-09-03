Law of the Heart 2 Teasers for October 2021: Will Rebeca divorce her lover?

The Law of the Heart Telemundo drama soapie is nothing short of intriguing and educational. The story centres around people working in a law firm that deals with settling marital issues. The Law of the Heart 2 teasers for October will pull you into an exciting world that features the stories of clients and divorce attorneys.

Catalina continues as a divorce lawyer in the new episodes of the Law of the Heart, but then, she is still trying to settle a case in court when she gets another one involving a man trying to separate from a cheating wife. In all of these, Catalina tries to patch things up with Alfredo in her relationship. But, will she use the same advice she gives her clients?

Law of the Heart teasers for October 2021

The stories of love, deceit, heartbreaks and irreconcilable differences brighten the Spanish television drama Law of the Heart. Who will finally say goodbye to an unfaithful partner, and who will find reasons to stay in the relationship? Find out in the fresh episodes of this soap.

Friday, 1st of October, 2021

Maria del Pilar and Nicolás profess their jealousy, while Marisela discusses her husband’s emotional abuse with Pablo.

Saturday, 2nd of October, 2021

Mahecha informs Carmen that Lola has been kissing another man, and this surprises her. Elsewhere, Patricia has had enough of the judge and flares up.

Sunday, 3rd of October, 2021

Alicia informs Lucia about how Alonso assaulted her after getting her drugged. She also confesses that she was too scared to report the case. Meanwhile, Lucia vows that the organisation will assist her all the way.

Monday, 4th of October, 2021

Rebecca informs Ivan and Catalina that she plans to go ahead with the divorce proceedings with Gonzalo. In the same vein, she reveals to them a picture of Beatriz and Gonzalo together.

Tuesday, 5th of October, 2021

Journalists offer different opinions on the case of Maria Cristina. More so, they opined that the robbery could be just a small part of something bigger.

Wednesday, 6th of October, 2021

Catalina consoles Alfredo, while Carlos demands that Maria del Pilar backs out of the lawsuit while they are both in the hallway.

Thursday, 7th of October, 2021

Lola is excited and informs Marcos about her date. However, Catalina seeks love affairs advice from Carmen. Finally, Alfredo reveals a secret to Pablo and Nicholás.

Friday, 8th of October, 2021

Catalina reveals the picture of Beatriz and Gonzalo together during the divorce hearing. Elsewhere, Nicholás stares at a wedding gown in the magazine.

Saturday, 9th of October, 2021

Victor shares a picture of Nicholás in a questionable position with Maria del Pilar, while Catalina asks Alfredo about the possibility of them taking a parenting course together.

Sunday, 10th of October, 2021

Alfredo does not buy fully into Catalina’s admonition. Meanwhile, Nicholás attempts to clear the air about the image, but Maria del Pilar will have none of it.

Monday, 11th of October, 2021

Maria receives a phone call from Carmencita, and she is informed that Juanpis, a client, wishes to see her. Meanwhile, Maria del Pilar gets to know that it is all planned.

Tuesday, 12th of October, 2021

Mahecha advises Maria del Pilar, while Nicholás wants Julia to help him plead with Maria del Pilar to be forgiven.

Wednesday, 13th of October, 2021

Maria del Pilar discusses her decision to forgive Nicholás with Julia and Catalina. At the same time, she shares plans of the surprise she has for him later in the day.

Thursday, 14th of October, 2021

Catalina gets a new case that involves a client, Jonathan, who wants to divorce his cheating wife. Meanwhile, Julia is not okay about Pablo’s journey.

Friday, 15th of October, 2021

Ezekiel and Pablo are at the mercy of an angry mob while the prosecutor plays a damning video of Olarte and Alicia during the court hearing.

Saturday, 16th of October, 2021

The journalists interrogate Ezekiel and Pablo, while Julia and the other attorneys are concerned when they listen to the interview over the news.

Sunday, 17th of October, 2021

Alfredo comes home with a bunch of rose flowers for Catalina, who already sets out a romantic location for their date. However, Pablo receives a phone call from Ezekiel.

Monday, 18th of October, 2021

Alfredo listens to Catalina as she admonishes Jonathan in a phone call. Pablo furnishes the judge with proof during the hearing of Marisela’s court case.

Tuesday, 19th of October, 2021

Julia puts Maria del Pilar’s mind at rest, while Marcos is not happy about the relationship between Lola and Frank. Meanwhile, Bechara gets an enveloped message from the organisation’s secretary.

Wednesday, 20th of October, 2021

Many journalists accompany Pablo and Ezekiel as they make their way to the courtroom while Marcos consoles a weeping Lola.

Thursday, 21st of October, 2021

Marisela and Pablo stage an escape with the help of a helicopter. However, the pilot hands Pablo a brief while Alfredo tries to console an agitated Julia.

Friday, 22nd of October, 2021

Julia is eager to hear news about Pablo’s welfare. But, unfortunately, Bechara and Marcos are on opposing sides when the court hearing commences.

Saturday, 23rd of October, 2021

Ivan drops a message on Lucia’s table while Marisela and Pablo recount their stories in the presence of a sea of journalists.

Sunday, 24th of October, 2021

Olarte grants a television interview and vows to disprove the accusations levied against him. However, Marcos is bothered about his observations.

Monday, 25th of October, 2021

Julia informs Marisela that Pablo will not be there to support her if she moves to Venezuela. Meanwhile, Marisela does not want to continue the discussion.

Tuesday, 26th of October, 2021

Ramon has a big surprise set for Catalina and Alfredo, while Julia pays Adrián a visit at the clinic. Also, the attorneys are in a celebratory mood when Pablo wins the case.

Wednesday, 27th of October, 2021

Alfredo emphasises the fact that he is a married man in discussion with Vanessa. Meanwhile, Adrian weeps when he reads his father’s message, while Catalina informs Alfredo about an urgent discussion that they should have.

Thursday, 28th of October, 2021

Jonathan meets with Catalina and gives her the DNA result. Elsewhere, Alfredo nurses Vanessa after her lover brutalised her.

Friday, 29th of October, 2021

Alfredo tells Catalina about kissing Vanessa, while Pablo informs Nicholás about his plans of proposing to Julia.

Saturday, 30th of October, 2021

Lola discovers that Marcos is keeping a secret from her. Meanwhile, Julia and Pablo discuss Alfredo and Catalina’s relationship during breakfast.

Sunday, 31st of October, 2021

Alfredo shares his relationship troubles with Pablo and Nicolás, while Lola challenges Mahecha about influencing Marcos negatively.

Maria del Pilar

Maria del Pilar gets into trouble with some people when she decides to take a case to court. She has her problems but is determined to see out what she started. In the end, she finds out that some devious characters orchestrated the troubles in her relationship. However, now that she forgives her boyfriend, it looks like she got her life back.

Catalina

She is a divorce attorney and tries to make her clients happy with the outcome of their separation from unfaithful spouses. However, this does not mean that she is free of issues in her relationships. Her marriage has trouble, but she tries to keep it together through romantic dinners and marriage counselling. Things seem to be getting better until her husband confesses to kissing another woman.

From the Law of the Heart teasers for October 2021 that you have read so far, can you see now that lots of entertainment stuff hold for every viewer? The series discusses romance and chaos in and out of the courtrooms and how some lawyers try to please their clients at the expense of their relationships. Therefore, do not miss the episodes as they broadcast on Telemundo from Mondays to Sundays at 21h00.

