Law of the Heart 2 teasers for September 2021 are here, and so much awaits you in the oncoming episodes. Check out these teasers to get a hold of what the show is about and what to expect. Law of the Heart 2 teasers for September 2021 highlight snippets of what to anticipate in the oncoming episodes.

Law of the Heart 2 September 2021 teasers. Photo: @Bunmi Awonaya

Source: Facebook

Law of the Heart 2 storyline focuses on a group of lawyers. Apart from pressure from their demanding careers, they are caught up in struggles with their romantic partners and friends. While some celebrate the birth of a new relationship, others deal with the pain of a broken relationship. Check out the gist in Law of the Heart 2 teasers for 2021 for hints in the show.

Law of the Heart 2 teasers for September 2021

Recent Law of the Heart 2 episodes highlighted Pablo's dilemma about his romantic partners. His new fling with Lucía makes him forget what he built with Julia. Catalina trusts her gut to go ahead and process the adoption.

Wednesday, 1st of September 2021

Lucía converses with Adela about Patricia's case, and Maria del Pilar meets with Francisco and Sergeant Medina.

Thursday, 2nd of September 2021

Orlate proves to Silvio that he has never harassed Patricia, and Alfredo calms Lucía down after breaking up with Pablo. Julia is equally shocked at the breakup news.

Friday, 3rd of September 2021

Gonzalo intervenes in Lucia's situation and demands that Pablo give all shares in his name to Lucía. He threatens to take legal action if Pablo does not oblige.

Saturday, 4th of September 2021

Natalia pleads with Pablo to get back with Julia, and Marcos feels sorry for Mahecha and offers to help him.

The other spectrum of Law of the Heart 2 cast members. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sunday, 5th of September 2021

Beatriz informs Maria del Pilar about her decision to abort the divorce process, and Pablo joins Natalia and Federico for breakfast.

Monday, 6th of September 2021

Federico and Natalia are impressed by how well their plan is going, and Bechará reminds Iván to be careful with the decision he has just made.

Tuesday, 7th of September 2021

Alfredo reminds Catalina that Carmen got them the appointment to begin the adoption process. Meanwhile, Adela receives a threatening call.

Wednesday, 8th of September 2021

Nicolás worries about Maria del Pilar and convinces her to tell her to go to the doctor. Gonzalo listens to Ramón’s interview on the radio and is bummed to find out shocking details.

Thursday, 9th of September 2021

Adela warns Lucía about ruining the firm by focusing so much on a personal problem. Elsewhere, Pablo bids Federico and Natalia goodbye.

Friday, 10th of September 2021

Nicolás and Marcos visit Huertas, and Mahecha resigns from the firm. Carmen pleads with Lola to intervene, but Lola refuses.

Saturday, 11th of September 2021

Pablo shocks Julia when he kisses her, and Adela bids her colleagues goodbye. Meanwhile, Marcos opens up to Lola about the issues at the office.

Sunday, 12th of September 2021

Carmen delivers Mahecha's envelop to Marcos. Mónica Samper visits Pablo to inform him about Salma being violent with her.

Monday, 13th of September 2021

Valentine invites Julia for dinner, and Gonzalo suggests that Ivan should work with Lucía. Alfredo and Catalina fill in the adoption forms.

The endless love triangles in Law of the Heart 2 September 2021 teasers. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tuesday, 14th of September 2021

Bechará offers to help Lucía with Patricia's case, but she turns down the offer. Rámon asks Alfredo for a loan, and Carmen feels dizzy and unwell.

Wednesday, 15th of September 2021

Pablo visits Carmen in Julia's guest room, and Lucía asks Mahecha to prove his loyalty.

Thursday, 16th of September 2021

Carmen informs Lola of her plan to stay with Julia for the week, and Julia agrees to help Pablo with Mónica Samper's case.

Friday, 17th of September 2021

Carmen refuses to stay at home and insists on going to work despite Marcos' efforts to stop her. Julia unexpectedly shows up at Pablo's workplace, and they cook together.

Saturday, 18th of September 2021

During the court hearing, the judge revokes Ramón’s house arrest and orders him to be sent to jail. The decision makes Alfredo upset although Catalina comforts him.

Sunday, 19th of September 2021

Marcos and Pablo continue investigating Mónica’s alleged suicide, and Ramón and Mateo Zaragoza indulge in whiskey in prison.

Monday, 20th of September 2021

Ramón is excited when he is released from jail and placed under house arrest, and Lucía regrets what she did the previous night.

Tuesday, 21st of September 2021

Mahecha and Marcos discover the identity of the person who hired Ivan's attackers. Meanwhile, Catalina and Alfredo are impressed to learn about the eligibility of their adoption.

Check out Law of the Heart 2 Teasers for September 2021 as Catalina and Alfredo kick off the adoption process. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Wednesday, 22nd of September 2021

Pablo and Marcos go through Mónica’s death certificate and are shocked to discover something unusual. Later, Lucía unexpectedly shows up at Pablo's apartment.

Thursday, 23rd of September 2021

Marcos and Evelyn meet at a restaurant for lunch, and Evelyn and Marcos comfort Catalina. Later, Marcos and Pablo meet the coroner.

Friday, 24th of September 2021

Maria del Pilar congratulates Catalina on her pregnancy. Elsewhere, Gonzalo expresses his concerns about Lucía and convinces her to focus on her work and refrain from talking about Pablo.

Saturday, 25th of September 2021

María Cristina applauds Julia and Paulo for salvaging their relationship, and Rebeca confirms to Ramón that Gonzalo and Beatriz are lovers.

Sunday, 26th of September 2021

Marcos and Pablo meet with the prosecutor and request to listen to Mónica's panic call recording. They are bummed to realize that the person in the call is Salma and not Mónica.

Monday, 27th of September 2021

Marcos announces his intention to move in with Evelyn, and Lucía is shocked when she receives an invitation to Maria del Pilar's baby shower.

Tuesday, 28th of September 2021

Lola flirts with Frank, making Mahecha jealous. Meanwhile, tension continues to reign between Nicolás and Maria del Pilar during the baby shower.

Wednesday, 29th of September 2021

Maria Cristina asks for Julia's help, and Frank asks Lola out for dinner before everyone. Alfredo opens up to Mahecha about the case involving Julia's mother.

Thursday, 30th of September 2021

Maria del Pilar goes for lunch with Danny and spends the whole time talking about Nicolás. Later, Maria Cristina congratulates Catalina on her pregnancy.

Pablo

Pablo initiates a fling with Lucía, and their actions hurt Julia. At the peak of his new relationship, Pablo shocks Lucía when he calls it quits and asks Julia to forgive him. His actions make Lucía feel so disgraced that she loses her concentration at work. Was dating a colleague a good idea?

Marcos

Marcos helps Pablo decipher Mónica Samper's case, and they make shocking discoveries along the way. Meanwhile, he pursues Evelyn, who is also falling for him. After further deliberation, he announces his decision to move in with Evelyne.

Law of the Heart 2 teasers for September 2021 cannot compare to the amount of drama awaiting you in the oncoming episodes. You cannot afford to miss out on any events in the show. Tune in to Telemundo from Mondays to Sundays at 21h00.

