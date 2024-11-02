Mpumalanga Parent Claims Principal Took Away Her Son’s Books, Worries He Will Fail as a Result
- A parent in eMbalenhle is frustrated and looking for answers after her son's books were taken away
- The parent claims that the principal is never available to answer her questions about the incident
- South Africans want to know what the student did and whether it was legal to take away his books
MPUMALANGA – A parent in eMbalenhle is unsure what to do anymore as she tries to understand why a school principal took away her son’s books.
The mother of a Grade nine learner at Ikusasalethu Secondary School is worried her son might fail this year’s exams.
The mother claims the principal took away her son’s book in August, and South Africans wonder what the learner did to deserve it.
Learner punished for vaping
The mother explained that before her son had his books taken away, he was punished for vaping in class.
“My child’s punishment was to clean the school. I was fine with the fact that my son was being disciplined for what he had done wrong,” she said.
Mother can’t get answers
She added that a week later, her son returned without his books, saying that the principal had taken them.
“I went to the school several times to find out what was happening, but the principal was never available.
“I ended up asking to speak to the deputy principal, but I was told she didn’t want to be involved in the matter,” she explained.
She questioned how her son was supposed to follow lessons and why the school didn’t contact her despite having her number.
South Africans wonder what the learner did
Some social media users are sympathetic to the parent’s frustration, but others believe the principal wouldn’t have done that without a reason.
Willie Babathando said:
“So, my question is, what did the child do? Because no principal would wake up and decide to take the books.”
Lwandleh Lindokuhle added:
“Is that even allowed? How is the child supposed to study for exams if he doesn't have his books with him?”
Yusuf Wazar Carrim said:
“Take away the principal’s house keys. Let him sleep outside.”
Robin Maputla asked:
“What was the reason that the principal took the books?”
Olwethu Qweleka said:
“I think it's a punishment. He did something wrong, but the punishment was harsh at this time of the year🤔.”
Parents remove principal from office
