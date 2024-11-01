Pethe Simiao claimed that he was assaulted in prison, where he is awaiting a formal bail application

Simiao was arrested in connection with the rape and murder of six-year-old Amantle Samane

South Africans believe Simiao got off lucky and that those who assaulted him could have done more damage

Pethe Simiao claimed he was assaulted in prison while appearing in court for the rape and murder of Amantle Samane. Image: @nzimandebafana.

Source: Twitter

Pethe Sara Simiao has claimed that he has been badly assaulted in prison.

The Mozambican national was arrested in connection with the rape and murder of Amantle Samane.

The six-year-old was found dead in a shack not far from her home in Orlando East a week ago.

Simiao limps into court

Simiao, who was arrested a day after the murder, has since appeared in court and stated his intention to apply for bail. During his second appearance, the 24-year-old also alleged that he was assaulted in prison.

Limping into court, he claimed that his legs and stomach hurt. The magistrate, after adjourning proceedings, agreed that he would return to the same prison but would be kept in a different cell.

He also told Simiao that he would receive medical attention. Simiao will next appear in court on 3 December.

South Africans celebrate Simiao’s assault

Social media users have shown no sympathy for the Mozambican national, saying he deserves much worse.

Rammutla Nana Johannes said:

“Is he still walking? I didn't expect that. He should've been in a wheelchair, with bandages all over his hands and head.”

NaMahlangu Winy Mahlangu added:

“He deserves all of it and even more.”

Sheshile Wandile Khumalo said:

“Serves him right. It’s nothing compared to what he did to the poor girl.”

Lisa Barnes added:

“He should be happy he is still breathing. If he can still complain, they didn’t beat him hard enough.”

Patrick Matseba stated:

“I hope Vaseline was one of the resources used there.”

Tebogo Lesley asked:

“Crying about just an assault when he killed a child?”

Community nab rape suspect’s friend

In a related article, Briefly News reported how Orlando residents were demanding justice for the six-year-old who was raped and murdered in Soweto.

The community took matters into their own hands in their hunt for the suspect, by interrogating one of his friends who they found in the area.

They threatened the man, demanding that he tell them the whereabouts of the Mozambican national who was suspected of the crime.

