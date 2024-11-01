Murder and Rape Accused Claims He Was Assaulted in Prison, South Africans Think He Deserved Worse
- Pethe Simiao claimed that he was assaulted in prison, where he is awaiting a formal bail application
- Simiao was arrested in connection with the rape and murder of six-year-old Amantle Samane
- South Africans believe Simiao got off lucky and that those who assaulted him could have done more damage
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Pethe Sara Simiao has claimed that he has been badly assaulted in prison.
The Mozambican national was arrested in connection with the rape and murder of Amantle Samane.
The six-year-old was found dead in a shack not far from her home in Orlando East a week ago.
Simiao limps into court
Simiao, who was arrested a day after the murder, has since appeared in court and stated his intention to apply for bail. During his second appearance, the 24-year-old also alleged that he was assaulted in prison.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Limping into court, he claimed that his legs and stomach hurt. The magistrate, after adjourning proceedings, agreed that he would return to the same prison but would be kept in a different cell.
He also told Simiao that he would receive medical attention. Simiao will next appear in court on 3 December.
South Africans celebrate Simiao’s assault
Social media users have shown no sympathy for the Mozambican national, saying he deserves much worse.
Rammutla Nana Johannes said:
“Is he still walking? I didn't expect that. He should've been in a wheelchair, with bandages all over his hands and head.”
NaMahlangu Winy Mahlangu added:
“He deserves all of it and even more.”
Sheshile Wandile Khumalo said:
“Serves him right. It’s nothing compared to what he did to the poor girl.”
Lisa Barnes added:
“He should be happy he is still breathing. If he can still complain, they didn’t beat him hard enough.”
Zandie Khumalo questions Mandisa Mkhize's role in Senzo Meyiwa's death, says she's linked to accused
Patrick Matseba stated:
“I hope Vaseline was one of the resources used there.”
Tebogo Lesley asked:
“Crying about just an assault when he killed a child?”
Community nab rape suspect’s friend
In a related article, Briefly News reported how Orlando residents were demanding justice for the six-year-old who was raped and murdered in Soweto.
The community took matters into their own hands in their hunt for the suspect, by interrogating one of his friends who they found in the area.
They threatened the man, demanding that he tell them the whereabouts of the Mozambican national who was suspected of the crime.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 11 years covering a wide variety of news as a community journalist, including politics, crime and current affairs. He also was a Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za