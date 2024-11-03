Mark Lifman was shot dead in the parking lot of the Garden Route Mall in George

Lifman was linked with the criminal underworld and faced numerous charges

South Africans are celebrating Lifman's death, saying he deserved what happened to him

Mark Lifman was shot dead in the parking lot of a mall in George, and South Africans couldn't be happier. Image: @Mzansi_Extreme.

GEORGE - South Africans have welcomed the news that a man linked with the criminal underworld has been shot dead.

Mark Lifman (57) was gunned down in the parking lot of the Garden Route Mall earlier today, Sunday 3 November.

The 57-year-old was allegedly a prominent figure in the country’s organised crime circles.

Lifman was a shadowy figure

Before his murder, Lifman was facing multiple charges, including murder, attempted murder, money laundering, and gang-related offences.

He was due to appear in the Western Cape High Court on Monday, 4 November.

Together with security company owner Andre Naude and alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen, Lifman faced the charges in connection with alleged underworld wars for the control of nightclubs.

The trio were most notably charged with the murder of ‘Steroid King’ Brian Wainstein in August 2017.

South Africans celebrate Lifman’s death

Social media users showed no sympathy for Lifman, saying he got what was coming to him.

Adrienne Ceruti said:

“Suspects apprehended already, but goodbye to the worst of the worst. You live by the sword; you die by the sword. Sorry, not sorry.”

Viki Nomonde April added:

“My grandmother used to say, you reap what you sew.”

Anton Nielsen said:

“If you live by the gun, you will die by the gun. Welcome to the Wild West.”

Tania de Villiers added:

“Due to appear in court tomorrow. Ai, you live by the sword; you die by the sword.”

Johan Katzen stated:

“Another one bites the dust.”

BT Zietsman said:

“Well, at least South Africa is rid of him now.”

Lifman appears in court

Source: Briefly News